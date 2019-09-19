Asia stocks set to trade mixed as Fed cuts rate; Bank of Japan rate decision ahead

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...Airlinesread more
CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...Health and Scienceread more
Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
Investors bought bank stocks because there's a chance the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may "put an end to this artificially inverted yield curve," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.Technologyread more
The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.Technologyread more
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.Technologyread more
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.Politicsread more
Microsoft shares rose 1% after hours as it announced plans to raise its dividend and authorized as much as $40 billion to buy back shares.Technologyread more
The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates overnight but appeared divided on its next course of action for the year.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,950 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,910. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,960.71.
Stocks in Australia were set to trade higher, however. The SPI futures contract was last at 6,696.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,681.60. Australian employment data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Investors will watch for market reaction to the Fed's decision to cut its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2%, a move that was widely expected. It is the second time this year the central bank has lowered rates.
The Fed was, however, divided in its decision to lower rates, with three officials dissenting. Central bank officials are also split on further action this year. Five Fed members wanted to keep rates unchanged while five others supported lowering them to the current range and keeping them there. Seven others wanted at least one more rate cut.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will also be in focus on Thursday, with the central bank set to announce its interest rate decision and monetary policy statement later today. The BoJ is widely expected to maintain a pledge to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.
Ahead of that decision, the Japanese yen traded at 108.39 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 108.3 yesterday.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks ended the session little changed. The S&P 500 was just above the flatline at 3,006.73 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 36.28 points to 27,147.08. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1% to 8,177.39.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.561 after touching lows below 98.4 yesterday.
The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6827 after slipping from highs above $0.684 in the previous session.
