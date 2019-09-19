Asia stocks set to trade mixed as Fed cuts rate; Bank of Japan rate decision ahead

Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates overnight but appeared divided on its next course of action for the year.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,950 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,910. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,960.71.

Stocks in Australia were set to trade higher, however. The SPI futures contract was last at 6,696.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,681.60. Australian employment data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.