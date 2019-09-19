Attacks on Saudi oilfields show the world needs to stop relying on oil: Former New Zealand prime minister

Last weekend's attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and the spike in crude prices that followed show that the world needs to stop relying on oil, a former national leader told CNBC on Wednesday.

Last weekend, around 50% of Saudi oil output was knocked out after attacks that likely included the use of drones hit production facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais. Houthi rebels from Yemen have claimed responsibility, though the question of who carried out the strikes remains unsettled.