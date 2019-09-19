British Pound jumps after EU's Juncker is optimistic about a Brexit deal

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV as Elliott Management pushes for divesting the satellite TV asset.Technologyread more
As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.Technologyread more
The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and apply those discounts to private health plans.Health and Scienceread more
Hedge fund titan Leon Cooperman said he's concerned about a shift to the left in the political landscape, which could harm the economy and the stock market.Delivering Alpharead more
The move could bring a welcome salve to farmers caught in the crosshairs of the trade war if it results in a reopening of the market.Politicsread more
Apple's big iOS 13 update for iPhones is out now and includes lots of new features. Here's how to install it on your phone and what devices are supported.Technologyread more
The pilot program will deliver food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other items within minutes, the company said. Prescription deliveries will not be available.Health and Scienceread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:Market Insiderread more
The FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations opened a probe "shortly after" people started falling ill, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, told...Health and Scienceread more
The British pound jumped on Thursday after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he is confident a Brexit deal will get passed before the deadline.
"I think we can have a deal," Juncker said in an interview with Sky News. "I am doing everything to have a deal because I don't like the idea of a no-deal because I think this would have catastrophic consequences for at least one year."
The pound rose 0.68% to 1.2553 against the dollar.
Britain's lawmakers are under large amounts of pressure to deliver a Brexit plan before the world's fifth-largest economy is scheduled to leave the European Union on October 31. This is the third deadline for the U.K.'s departure after extensions were granted in order to resolve how Britain would leave and conduct future trading with European Union members.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit by the deadline even if it means not having a plan. Opposition lawmakers, as well as some Conservative Party members, are working to legislate to stop the possibility of no-deal Brexit.
Juncker said he met with Prime Minster Boris Johnson and Juncker received documents from Johnson outlining ideas for a new Brexit deal, although he hasn't read the proposal yet.
"I had a meeting with Boris Johnson that was rather positive," Juncker said. "We are prepared for no-deal, and I hope Britain is prepared as well - but I'm not so sure."
Ultimately, "Brexit will happen," said Juncker.
—read the full Sky News interview here.