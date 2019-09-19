Cramer's lightning round: Buy AT&T right here, right now

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

'We were wrong': Koch network to try a new message against...

Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.

Politicsread more

Idea of Warren presidency frightens investors at conference

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.

Delivering Alpharead more

GM workers say 2007 strike was political. This time it's...

GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.

Autosread more

Facebook's Zuckerberg met with President Trump at the White House

Trump has criticized Facebook numerous times since becoming president, most recently posting on Twitter that the company's proposed digital currency, libra, will "have little...

Technologyread more

Economic divide in the US is becoming as stark as its politics

Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the...

Politicsread more

Pence says other countries should 'emulate' US, then says US...

At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.

Delivering Alpharead more

Attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was 'sophisticated,'...

The Pentagon on Thursday said the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities were "sophisticated" and represented a "dramatic escalation" in tensions within the region.

Defenseread more

YouTubers confused by new verification policy, but no removals...

The flap illustrates the growing distrust of the YouTube community, and willingness to assume the worst in light of unclear communication.

Technologyread more

Microsoft adds a fifth woman to its board: GlaxoSmithKline CEO...

Four years ago Microsoft had just two women on its board. Walmsley is now the fifth.

Technologyread more

AT&T's Stephenson not focused on DirecTV sale, despite pressure,...

AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV, despite pressure from stakeholder Elliott Management, sources tell CNBC.

Technologyread more

Ex-Facebook engineer takes to YouTube to mock culture and joke...

Patrick Shyu, a former tech lead at Google, has posted a series of videos making fun of Facebook, where he worked as a software engineer until last month.

Technologyread more

House passes bill to avoid a government shutdown for two months

The measure to keep the government running through Nov. 21 now heads to the Senate, where McConnell has signaled he will back a temporary spending plan.

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Buy AT&T right here, right now

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DocuSign: "Because it is the ultimate utility and I think that what happens, I'm not kidding, people use it and they love it and Adobe should've bought them. And I've got to tell you had Adobe bought them, I think the stock'd be flying. Adobe [is] actually coming down."

Western Digital: "Why buy Western Digital when you can buy Micron, which I think has more game?"

Clearway Energy: "I like renewable energy. I think it's a good company."

Revolve: "I like revolve, I like Etsy, O.K.? And I think both of them are good. Etsy upgraded tonight."

AT&T: "Right now. You buy it right now. You've got Elliott [Management] in there, those guys are incredibly good. ... I think ATT is going to come and do what they want because they are so darn smart."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:4003:40
Cramer's lightning round: Buy AT&T right here, right now
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com