Pence says other countries should 'emulate' US economic policies to catch up

NEW YORK — Vice President Mike Pence recommended Thursday that other nations plagued with slower growth ought to imitate U.S. policies, even as he recommended the U.S. imitate theirs.

In an interview at the Delivering Alpha, Pence bragged about how well the domestic economy is doing and said he has had conversations with multiple international leaders on the subject.

"I've heard one foreign leader after another congratulate the president on America's economic success," he said at the conference, which is presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. Pence said those countries should "look in the mirror" because the global slowdown is "the result of their policies."

"They ought to be emulating our policies," he added.