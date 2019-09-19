Deutsche Bank buys stake in a fintech company months after major restructuring

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.Market Insiderread more
Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.
A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed on a road in western France and one of its pilots is hanging from a high-voltage electricity line after his parachute got caught.
AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Homebuilding stocks have made strides, but the latest good news for the group may not help as much as investors hope, strategists warn.
A key worry for some is whether libra competes with sovereign currencies like the dollar.
China's economy has long relied on factors such high levels of investments and an expanding labor force for growth. Those growth drivers are running out of steam.
India could benefit from the fallout in the U.S.-China trade war, experts told CNBC — but much-needed reforms on land and labor could prove to be a challenge for companies...
New crash tests show the Tesla Model 3 and the Audi e-tron, are among the safest models out on the road. The results bolster the theory electric vehicles may be better...
Deutsche Bank bought a 5% stake in German financial technology start-up Deposit Solutions, valuing the firm at north of 1 billion euros ($1.1. billion).
The deal makes Deposit Solutions Germany's second-largest fintech unicorn — a private business that's worth $1 billion or more — according to publicly available data. Deutsche did not disclose how much money it had invested into the firm.
It comes just months after the bank announced a huge restructuring program that would see 18,000 people laid off, as it scales back on its investment banking operations and looks to improve profitability. It also follows the collapse of the lender's merger talks with domestic rival Commerzbank.
Deposit Solutions' software lets third-party lenders that offer savings products plug into retail banks' platforms, part of a broader trend in the financial services industry known as open banking. The firm says the benefit of this is that it lets retail banks that don't sell savings products offer them to customers, often at higher interest rates.
Apart from Deutsche, the firm counts Peter Thiel's venture fund Valar Ventures and private equity firm Vitruvian Partners as investors. Deposit Solutions said Deutsche has been one of the company's customers since 2017, while other clients include Germany's MunchenerHyp, British bank Close Brothers and the fintech firm Atom.
The deal signals growing interest from banking giants in the fintech space, with other lenders like HSBC and Goldman Sachs also ploughing cash into similar providers. It could also be seen as taking advantage of open banking rules from the EU, which authorize third parties to access bank customers' data and initiate payments on their behalf.