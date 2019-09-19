The Fed's rate cut may hurt US retirement security. These countries offer more

If you're looking for security in retirement, America might not be the first place you want to look.

The U.S. didn't crack the top 10 in a new ranking by Natixis Investment Managers. The annual report scores 44 countries based on how well they address retiree needs when it comes to areas like finances, health and quality of life.

The U.S., which ranked 18 this year, did improve on one key metric: interest rates.

As the Federal Reserve hiked rates last year, that put the U.S. ahead of some other countries which have held rates low, said Dave Goodsell, executive director of the Natixis Center for Investor Insight.

But Wednesday's move, in which the Fed cut rates by a quarter point for a second time in recent months, could affect the nation's ranking in the year ahead.

"Interest rates are one of the things we consider a threat to retirement security," Goodsell said. "It makes it hard to generate income in the short term, and in the long term it makes it difficult to preserve capital."

This year, Nordic countries dominate the top 10. Western European countries also held on to their top spots.

Here's the places that landed on top, in case you're ready to pack your bags and move in search of better retirement security.