The Fed's rate cut may hurt US retirement security. These countries offer more

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jeff Bezos unveils sweeping plan to tackle climate change

As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

Technologyread more

House Speaker Pelosi unveils plan to lower prices on the most...

The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and also apply those discounts to private health plans.

Health and Scienceread more

Pimco CEO says the US economy is slowing

The U.S. economy will have a tough time at the start of 2020, says the head of one of the largest bond managers in the world.

Delivering Alpharead more

Trump sues Manhattan DA and accounting firm over attempt to get...

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and his longtime accounting firm Mazars.

Politicsread more

House set to vote on a plan to dodge a government shutdown for...

The Democratic-held House plans to move forward with a bill to fund the government through Nov. 21 and avoid another government shutdown.

Politicsread more

GM workers say 2007 strike was political. This time it's...

GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.

Autosread more

A new Hollister store is coming to New York as the retailer...

A new Hollister store is coming later this month to New York, right down the block from Macy's, Target and Victoria's Secret in the busy Herald Square shopping district.

Retailread more

Light Street's Kacher says there's profitability for Uber and...

Newly public ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have tumbled 25% since their initial public offerings, but Light Street's Glen Kacher still believes there's a path for...

Delivering Alpharead more

Fed calms funding market, unclear how long it will continue...

The Federal Reserve has calmed the overnight funding market and brought its fed funds rate back in line with its target.

Market Insiderread more

Grim PSA showing kids in school shooting gets more than 1 million...

The PSA features kids in what initially appears to be a cheerful spot. But it becomes darker as children show how their "back to school" products help in the context of a...

Politicsread more

Facebook's new ad formats let you play a game, try on different...

The formats will be available for Facebook's News Feed.

Technologyread more

Fed rate cut could hurt U.S. retirement security. These countries...

As the Federal Reserve cuts rates, that could make it more difficult for retirees to earn income on their investments and preserve capital. A new ranking takes a look at which...

Personal Financeread more
Personal Finance

The Fed's rate cut may hurt US retirement security. These countries offer more

Lorie Konish@LorieKonish
Key Points
  • Retirement security in the U.S. could be negatively impacted by lowering interest rates, as retirees earn less on their investments.
  • A new ranking takes a look at which countries offer the most retirement security, based on metrics related to finances, health and quality of life.
  • The U.S. didn't make the top 10.
Marcy Maloy | Photodisc | Getty Images

If you're looking for security in retirement, America might not be the first place you want to look.

The U.S. didn't crack the top 10 in a new ranking by Natixis Investment Managers. The annual report scores 44 countries based on how well they address retiree needs when it comes to areas like finances, health and quality of life.

The U.S., which ranked 18 this year, did improve on one key metric: interest rates.

As the Federal Reserve hiked rates last year, that put the U.S. ahead of some other countries which have held rates low, said Dave Goodsell, executive director of the Natixis Center for Investor Insight.

But Wednesday's move, in which the Fed cut rates by a quarter point for a second time in recent months, could affect the nation's ranking in the year ahead.

"Interest rates are one of the things we consider a threat to retirement security," Goodsell said. "It makes it hard to generate income in the short term, and in the long term it makes it difficult to preserve capital."

This year, Nordic countries dominate the top 10. Western European countries also held on to their top spots.

Here's the places that landed on top, in case you're ready to pack your bags and move in search of better retirement security.

Luxembourg old city
Moment Open | Getty Images

10. Luxembourg

This year, Luxembourg moved up one spot on the list, replacing the Netherlands.

Some of its big draws: competitive scores when it comes to health expenditures, the environment, employment and overall happiness.

Other areas where it did not do as well: income inequality and income per capita.

Panorama of Cityscape image of Sydney, Australia with Harbour Bridge and Sydney skyline during sunrise.
Prasit photo | Moment | Getty Images

9. Australia

The country holds onto its top 10 status, despite falling three places this year.

Australia boasts the highest score for air quality. It also scores high when it comes to health expenditures.

Some areas where it's weaker: environmental factors and happiness.

Western Canada
Steve Smith | Tetra images | Getty Images

8. Canada

The country moves up one spot after it broke onto the top 10 list in 2018.

It scores particularly high with regard to employment and income equality. It also has high marks for air quality and happiness.

Canada has also made improvements in health and material well being categories.

Copenhagen, Denmark
svetikd | iStock | Getty Images

7. Denmark

This year, Denmark climbs one spot higher on the list. That's mostly due to gains in finance and material wellbeing scores.

But the country also boasts the highest score on the quality of life index.

It also boasts high scores for air quality and the environment. Areas where it improved include employment, interest rates and government indebtedness.

Gothenburg, Sweden.
Mikael Tigerström | Moment | Getty Images

6. Sweden

Sweden drops two spots this year as its scores for health, finances and quality of life came in lower. Other areas where it saw declines: environment and happiness.

But it did improve in one spot – material wellbeing – to help boost its overall ranking. Other criteria where its scores also climbed: health expenditures and employment.

View of Queenstown, New Zealand just after sunset.
Ramiro Torrents | Moment | Getty Images

5. New Zealand

New Zealand holds onto its spot at number five for the third year in a row.

It gets high marks for finances and quality of life. It also scores highly for air quality, environment and happiness.

One area where New Zealand is weakest: health expenditures.

More from Personal Finance:
This score can tell you how financially prepared you are for retirement
Retiring this year? How much you'll need for health-care costs
For most Americans, this is the magic retirement number

The Cliffs of Moher, County Clare, Ireland.
mikroman6 | Moment | Getty Images

4. Ireland

This year, Ireland rises three spots on the list. That's after it first debuted in the top 10 last year.

Better scores in health and finances contributed to its climb. Ireland also got high marks in other areas like government indebtedness, income per capita and air quality.

Areas where it is weaker include happiness and other environmental factors.

Nidelva river and Solsiden area in Trondheim, Norway
Visions of Our Land | Getty Images

3. Norway

Norway stays in the third slot this year. That's as it improved its health scores, and also set itself apart in categories including the environment, air quality and happiness.

Areas where Norway could improve its standing include income equality, income per capita and employment.

Mist above Lucerne City, Switzerland in October 2017.
shan.shihan | Moment | Getty Images

2. Switzerland

The country slipped one notch from its top spot last year.

Still, it ranks highest when it comes to environmental factors. It also scores highly for life expectancy and health expenditure per capita.

Areas where its scores dropped: old age dependency, tax pressure and governance indicators.

Reykjavík, Iceland
Getty Images

1. Iceland

Iceland climbed to number one this year mostly because Switzerland saw a large score decline.

Still, the country boasts high scores related to the environment, happiness and air quality.

It also improved its numbers in finance and health categories.

VIDEO2:5002:50
Magic number for retirement
On the Money