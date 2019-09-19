Dutch government heeds calls to start spending — but analysts say it might not be enough for Draghi

Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra presents the suitcase with the government budget and a million memorandum on Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day) in the House of Representatives in The Hague on September 17, 2019.

The Dutch government announced plans for more economic stimulus in the coming year, but analysts believe it falls short of what institutions like the European Central Bank President (ECB) have called for.

The ECB's chief Mario Draghi had called on euro zone states with the fiscal space to start spending more, in order to prop up the region's economy. Draghi mentioned at a press conference last week: "As a matter of fact, I understand the Dutch Government has a 50 billion (euro) investment program and that's a good time to activate it."

However, in his plans for the 2020 budget, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra didn't include any details on the new fund, delaying any announcements until at least "early 2020."

"The Dutch government (has) provided some fiscal stimulus that Draghi asked for. But no big bang. It is not yet launching the investment fund in 2020 and it does not seem to consider an amount of 50 billion (euros) at the moment," Marcel Klok, a senior economist at ING, said via email.