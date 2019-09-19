House passes bill to avoid a government shutdown for two months, sends it to Senate

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV, despite pressure from stakeholder Elliott Management, sources tell CNBC.Technologyread more
The measure to keep the government running through Nov. 21 now heads to the Senate, where McConnell has signaled he will back a temporary spending plan.Politicsread more
Amazon's purchase comes as part of its plan to convert its delivery fleet to 100% renewable energy by 2030. The e-commerce retailer already runs 40% of its fleet on renewable...Autosread more
As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.Technologyread more
Apple's iOS 13.1 will be released on Sept. 24, six days earlier than previously announced.Technologyread more
Hedge fund titan Leon Cooperman said he's concerned about a shift to the left in the political landscape, which could harm the economy and the stock market.Delivering Alpharead more
The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and apply those discounts to private health plans.Health and Scienceread more
The move could bring a welcome salve to farmers caught in the crosshairs of the trade war if it results in a reopening of the market.Politicsread more
The pilot program will deliver food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other items within minutes, the company said. Prescription deliveries will not be available.Health and Scienceread more
The House passed a bill Thursday to fund the government for two months and avoid another shutdown.
The Democratic-held chamber approved the measure to keep the government running through Nov. 21 by a 301-123 margin. It now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has signaled he will back a temporary spending plan.
Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass a funding bill and prevent a funding lapse. A shutdown would come only months after a partial government work stoppage in December and January that lasted a record 35 days.
Last month, lawmakers approved a two-year deal to set budget levels, suspend the U.S. debt ceiling and dodge automatic, across-the-board spending cuts. However, passing the appropriations bills to actually allocate the money to specific agencies has proven harder to do before the shutdown deadline.
So Congress decided to pass a so-called continuing resolution to extend funding at current levels and keep the government running through most of November. Democrats and Republicans will now have to come to agreement on long-term spending bills amid yet another dispute over border security and military funding.
On Wednesday, Senate Democrats blocked GOP efforts to move forward with spending bills for the Defense Department and other agencies. The party argues Republicans have neglected key domestic programs and military funding by yielding to Trump's demands for more funding for barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., accused the party of playing "partisan politics."