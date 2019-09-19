Kobe Bryant isn't surprised by Nike's support of former NFL player Kaepernick

As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.Technologyread more
The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and also apply those discounts to private health plans.Health and Scienceread more
The U.S. economy will have a tough time at the start of 2020, says the head of one of the largest bond managers in the world.Delivering Alpharead more
President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and his longtime accounting firm Mazars.Politicsread more
The Democratic-held House plans to move forward with a bill to fund the government through Nov. 21 and avoid another government shutdown.Politicsread more
GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.Autosread more
A new Hollister store is coming later this month to New York, right down the block from Macy's, Target and Victoria's Secret in the busy Herald Square shopping district.Retailread more
Newly public ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have tumbled 25% since their initial public offerings, but Light Street's Glen Kacher still believes there's a path for...Delivering Alpharead more
The Federal Reserve has calmed the overnight funding market and brought its fed funds rate back in line with its target.Market Insiderread more
The PSA features kids in what initially appears to be a cheerful spot. But it becomes darker as children show how their "back to school" products help in the context of a...Politicsread more
The formats will be available for Facebook's News Feed.Technologyread more
NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant said he's not surprised by Nike's support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been blackballed by the league following his public protest of police brutality against African Americans.
"It's bigger than Nike, Nike's core value is the athlete itself and you have to stand by what that athlete believes in," Bryant said in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley." If this is what the athlete believes in this is what you support so it doesn't complicate things much at all."
Nike's value and brand, he said, are closely aligned with the players that wear its clothes.
"Nike's mission is a very simple one ever since Phil Knight started the company the mandate was to listen to the voice of the athlete," said Bryant.
Kaepernick was unofficially blackballed by the National Football League after leading other players in taking the knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem to protest police violence. Nike drew some controversy and calls to boycott its products after running a 60-second ad featuring the NFL quarterback that went viral last year. The ad won accolades at Sunday night's Emmy awards, winning company's its first one 17 years.
Bryant has also done well as an investor since leaving the court in 2016.
He partnered that year with former Web.com president Jeff Stibel, starting a $100 million investment fund focusing on media, technology, and data related companies.
Bryant's also invested in BodyArmor , a Gatorade competitor, taking a $6 million stake in the company in 2018. That investment is now reportedly worth $200 million after Coca-Cola invested in the company.
The three-time NBA champion's most recent investments include Cholula hot sauce and Epic Games.