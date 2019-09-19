New York stretches lead over London as the world's top financial center, survey shows

People walk on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange, August 7, 2019.

New York has stretched its lead over London in the race to be the world's top financial center, according to a poll conducted by Z/Yen group and the China Development Institute (CDI).

The Big Apple scored 790 points to top the 26th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index. The index studied 104 different cities.

New York increased its lead over London to 17 points, with the home of Wall Street considered top in all 5 factors measured: Business Environment, Human Capital, Infrastructure, Financial Sector, Development, and Reputation.

The U.K. capital only just retained second in the ranking as Brexit continued to diminish its standing. London with a score of 773 only just edged out Hong Kong in third place with a score of 771.