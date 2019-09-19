Physical books still outsell e-books — and here's why

Do you prefer reading an e-book or a physical version? It might be a surprise, but for most people, old school print on paper still wins.

Publishers of books in all formats made almost $26 billion in revenue last year in the U.S., with print making up $22.6 billion and e-books taking $2.04 billion, according to the Association of American Publishers' annual report 2019. Those figures include trade and educational books, as well as fiction.

While digital media has disrupted other industries such as news publishing and the music business, people still love to own physical books, according to Meryl Halls, managing director of the Booksellers' Association in the U.K.

"I think the e-book bubble has burst somewhat, sales are flattening off, I think the physical object is very appealing. Publishers are producing incredibly gorgeous books, so the cover designs are often gorgeous, they're beautiful objects," she told CNBC.

People love to display what they've read, she added. "The book lover loves to have a record of what they've read, and it's about signaling to the rest of the world. It's about decorating your home, it's about collecting, I guess, because people are completists aren't they, they want to have that to indicate about themselves."

Genres that do well in print include nature, cookery and children's books, while people prefer to read crime, romantic novels and thrillers via e-reader, according to Nielsen Book International.

It's more than a decade since Amazon launched the Kindle, and for Halls, there is also a hunger for information and a desire to escape the screen. "It's partly the political landscape, people are looking for escape, but they are also looking for information. So, they are coming to print for a whole, quite a complex mess of reasons and I think … it's harder to have an emotional relationship with what you're reading if it's on an e-reader."