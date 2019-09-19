Physical books still outsell e-books — and here's why

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
The lack of clarity surrounding the U.S.-China trade war is what's really hitting global growth, says ex- Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin.World Economyread more
China's economy has long relied on factors such high levels of investments and an expanding labor force for growth. Those growth drivers are running out of steam.China Economyread more
India could benefit from the fallout in the U.S.-China trade war, experts told CNBC — but much-needed reforms on land and labor could prove to be a challenge for companies...Asia Economyread more
New crash tests show the Tesla Model 3 and the Audi e-tron, are among the safest models out on the road. The results bolster the theory electric vehicles may be better...Autosread more
U.S. consumers and growth in sectors such as technology have offset declines in other American industries, says Tom Finke, chairman and CEO of investment management firm...US Economyread more
The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...Airlinesread more
Last weekend's attacks on oil facilities — and the spike in crude prices that followed — should show that the world needs to stop relying on oil, says Helen Clark.Energyread more
The photo depicts Canadian leader Justin Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. Liberal Party spokesman confirms the photo is of...Electionsread more
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...Health and Scienceread more
Do you prefer reading an e-book or a physical version? It might be a surprise, but for most people, old school print on paper still wins.
Publishers of books in all formats made almost $26 billion in revenue last year in the U.S., with print making up $22.6 billion and e-books taking $2.04 billion, according to the Association of American Publishers' annual report 2019. Those figures include trade and educational books, as well as fiction.
While digital media has disrupted other industries such as news publishing and the music business, people still love to own physical books, according to Meryl Halls, managing director of the Booksellers' Association in the U.K.
"I think the e-book bubble has burst somewhat, sales are flattening off, I think the physical object is very appealing. Publishers are producing incredibly gorgeous books, so the cover designs are often gorgeous, they're beautiful objects," she told CNBC.
People love to display what they've read, she added. "The book lover loves to have a record of what they've read, and it's about signaling to the rest of the world. It's about decorating your home, it's about collecting, I guess, because people are completists aren't they, they want to have that to indicate about themselves."
Genres that do well in print include nature, cookery and children's books, while people prefer to read crime, romantic novels and thrillers via e-reader, according to Nielsen Book International.
It's more than a decade since Amazon launched the Kindle, and for Halls, there is also a hunger for information and a desire to escape the screen. "It's partly the political landscape, people are looking for escape, but they are also looking for information. So, they are coming to print for a whole, quite a complex mess of reasons and I think … it's harder to have an emotional relationship with what you're reading if it's on an e-reader."
While millennials are sometimes blamed for killing industries, it's actually younger people who appear to be popularizing print. Sixty-three percent of physical book sales in the U.K. are to people under the age of 44, while 52% of e-book sales are to those over 45, according to Nielsen.
It's a similar picture in the U.S., where 75% of people aged 18 to 29 claimed to have read a physical book in 2017, higher than the average of 67%, according to Pew Research.
Not every author is a fan of e-books: "The Catcher in the Rye" author JD Salinger famously resisted digital media and information sharing online, but in August his estate agreed to publish his work as e-books for the first time. Salinger's son Matt said a letter from a woman with a hand-related disability who found physical books hard to handle had convinced him to make his books available, according to a report in the Guardian.
As for the future of books, all formats will continue to be in demand, according to Jacks Thomas, director of The London Book Fair. "People always need knowledge and people always need stories, so from that point of view, the very core of the book industry I am sure is very strong. I'll be really interested to see what the classroom of the future is because I think that will dictate a huge amount as to how future generations will engage with the written word … Or will it be the spoken word, but it will still be stories and it will still be knowledge, those aspects of books will still need to be curated. So, I think that the book, in whatever format, has a strong future," she told CNBC.