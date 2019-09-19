Facebook employee dead after 'apparent suicide' at headquarters

Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.Politicsread more
The Menlo Park Police Department on Thursday said it responded to an apparent suicide at Facebook's headquarters. Facebook confirmed the employee death on Thursday afternoon.
A man jumped off of the fourth floor of a building at Facebook's campus, the police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Menlo Park Police Department said.
"Menlo Park Police Officers and Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel responded, and when they arrived, found the victim unresponsive," Menlo Park Police Department said on Thursday. "Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim."
A preliminary investigation indicated there was no foul play involved in the apparent suicide, the police said.
"We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. "We're cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share. We hope to provide an update when we learn additional information from law enforcement."
