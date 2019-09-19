Bannon on 2020 race: 'Trump is a closer' but his reelection 'is not in the bag'

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.Market Insiderread more
Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.Politicsread more
The presidential campaign is "going to be very tough," the former chief White House strategist.Politicsread more
Gelson's, an upscale grocery store chain with 27 locations across Southern California, will sell 12-ounce packages of the Impossible Burger.Food & Beverageread more
"The market all of the sudden has broken out into a behavior that seems much more rational in September than it did in August," National Securities' Art Hogan says.Trading Nationread more
Huawei launched a new 5G flagship smartphone lineup Thursday without pre-installed Google-licensed apps as the Chinese tech giant faces fallout from a U.S. blacklist earlier...Technologyread more
The Candytopia and Toys R Us partnership will open in late October in Chicago and Atlanta. The exhibits will stay open through the 2019 holidays, before moving on to different...Retailread more
Initially introduced in March 2018, the "Worker Dividend Act" requires firms to distribute the value of its stock buybacks dollar-for-dollar.2020 Electionsread more
A spokesperson for Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he helped organize the dinner in D.C. at the request of Facebook.Technologyread more
The data pointed to strong labor market conditions that should continue to support a moderately growing economy.Economyread more
Steve Bannon told CNBC on Thursday that while "President Trump is a closer," his reelection is "definitely not in the bag."
The 2020 race is "going to be very tough," said the former chief White House strategist. "Trump knows that. That's why he's very focused in his efforts."
A key focus in the presidential election will be China, the Goldman Sachs alum and longtime critic of China said. Candidates who pressure Beijing and show they can navigate a trade deal will do better, he added.
"Look, you can have a Reagan-type victory if things go your way, but I think it's sticking to what the program is, sticking to his policies," Bannon said on "Squawk Box." "That's why China is going to frame this [election]."
When it comes to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, Bannon said Trump has held steady in his demands. "Trump has been, I think, the 'Rock of Gibraltar' on this."
Most recently, Trump delayed increasing tariff rates on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15. Both sides have imposed billions of dollars import tariffs on each other's goods over the past year.
However, Bannon admitted that former Vice President Joe Biden is a strong 2020 contender. Biden in the past has knocked Trump's trade policy, but he's advocated for the U.S. to curb China's "abusive" economic power.
"Trump may think he's being tough on China," Biden said in a July speech. However, the Democratic presidential hopeful added that all the president has "delivered as a consequence of that is American farmers, manufacturers and consumers losing and paying more."
Though for 2020, Bannon said it helps the president that Wall Street is coming around to his view on how China has been unfairly protecting its economy to the detriment of the rest of the world.
"Wall Street is starting to get religion like Trump," Bannon said.
U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators are set to meet in Washington on Thursday to resume trade talks for the first time in nearly two months, ahead of planned tariff increases. The negotiations, which are scheduled to go into Friday, are aimed at laying the groundwork for higher-level talks set for October.