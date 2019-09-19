US Treasury yields lower after Fed cuts rates

U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning, after the Fed failed to signal further rate cuts this year, disappointing market expectations.

At around 02:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7787%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2234%.

This comes after the Federal Reserve cut the overnight rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday. This is the second time this year the Fed has lowered rates. However, the central bank dampened market expectations by steering clear of signalling further rate cuts this year.