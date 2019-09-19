Watch: Vice President Mike Pence speaks live at Delivering Alpha

[The stream is expected to start at 11:35 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak Thursday at CNBC's Delivering Alpha summit in New York City.

Pence's sit-down with CNBC's Joe Kernen comes as President Donald Trump's White House navigates a forest of thorny political issues, including the U.S. response to attacks on Saudi oil installations, the ongoing trade war with China and negotiations in Congress over a possible gun reform bill.

