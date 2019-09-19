Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon want companies and investors to embrace a new idea of value. Here's where to begin

American corporations often focus on quarterly earnings or short-term stock movements, but the real goal for long-term value creation is to build a business that can be a reliable source of growth for all stakeholders — customers, employees, communities and investors.

The evidence — supported by icons of American capitalism including Warren Buffett, whose company Berkshire Hathaway has never offered earnings guidance and is up more than 1,000,000% on a book-value basis since 1964 — suggests that a long-term focus pays off. Long-term companies tend to outperform short-term companies, and long-term investors tend to outperform their short-term peers.

A 2017 McKinsey & Co. study estimates that had all U.S. publicly listed firms operated like their long-term counterparts, the U.S. economy would have added more than 5 million additional jobs and generated an additional $1 trillion in GDP from 2001 to 2015, gains that would have benefited the U.S. economy and Americans broadly. The numbers are overwhelming, so why aren't more companies operating this way?

One impediment to long-term thinking is the pull of near-term goals and short-term pressures. To be sure, no company can thrive in five years without surviving for five months, but sometimes this comes at the expense of long-term value creation. Investments in innovation or talent or capital projects that have the potential to reap benefits for years into the future are often discounted and take a backseat to the immediate concerns of Wall Street.

For more on iconic global companies and executives embracing change and transforming for the future, join us live on Sept. 24 in Chicago at CNBC Evolve, a summit for business decision makers seeking to innovate.

There are promising signs that these days are behind us.

Buffett and J.P. Morgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon penned a clear-eyed attack on quarterly guidance and the resultant short-term mindset last year. This summer the Business Roundtable redefined the purpose of a corporation to explicitly include delivering value for all of its stakeholders: customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders. In a "Statement of the Purpose of a Corporation," 181 CEOs of U.S. corporations affirmed that companies generate long-term value for shareholders by serving their corporate purposes, inclusive of a broader group of stakeholders.

Now that the corporate community is focused on this issue, the task is to address the many real obstacles to building long-term value. Here are three concrete steps companies can take.