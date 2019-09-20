Asian insurer FWD is expanding aggressively in Asia

Elderly customers fill out a policy at the offices of the Ping An Insurance company in Shanghai, China, on January 31, 2007.

Hong Kong insurer FWD Group has been on an aggressive expansion path and has a presence in eight Asian countries.

But its CEO says the company is not done yet.

"We aim to build a pan-Asian insurance group, and that means presence in the key markets in Southeast Asia ... to make sure that we have the in-depth presence in terms of distribution and scale," FWD's chief executive officer Huynh Thanh Phong told CNBC at the Singapore Summit Friday.

"ASEAN, Southeast Asia is a key growth market for us ... (the) China market is critically important for the future," he said.

Over the past six years, FWD Group has spent $6 billion to buy over firms, like U.S. insurer MetLife's business in Hong Kong, to establish its presence in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.