Baird bets on Google's cloud business, says upside is not priced in the stock

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Democratic senator urges Trump not to back down on China over IP...

"The president is right to make this the center point of the rising and sustained trade conflict," says Sen. Chris Coons.

Politicsread more

Fed Vice Chair Clarida says the Fed will take interest rate...

"We're gonna take this meeting by meeting. We're not on a preset course," Clarida told CNBC's Sara Eisen during an interview Friday on "Squawk on the Street."

The Fedread more

Trump grants tariff exemptions to plastic straws, dog leashes and...

More than 400 Chinese products will be temporarily exempted from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year.

China Economyread more

NYC Mayor de Blasio drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential...

"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "And it's clearly not my time. So I'm going to end my presidential campaign."

2020 Electionsread more

UAW leader: 'Some progress' made on contract talks as GM strike...

The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are making progress on their labor contract talks, however there remain "many" outstanding issues, according to a union leader...

Autosread more

Taxes are the least of Elizabeth Warren's 'Medicare for All'...

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been given more than one opportunity over the past two weeks to clarify her response to a key question about her...

Politicsread more

People are lining up outside Apple stores globally as the iPhone...

Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit...

Technologyread more

The Federal Reserve is increasingly divided

James Bullard said he dissented on this week's Fed decision to lower rates by a quarter percentage point because he didn't think the cut was big enough.

The Fedread more

Apollo's Joshua Harris defends private equity

Joshua Harris, Apollo Global Management's co-founder, has a message for private equity's naysayers in Washington.

Delivering Alpharead more

Why Roku is one of the most volatile stocks in tech

Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.

Technologyread more

Saudi Aramco reveals attack damage at oil production plants

Two sites were hit Saturday — the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities — which took out 5.7 million barrels per day of oil production.

World Politicsread more

Tim Cook greets iPhone 11 customers at Fifth Avenue store in New...

Apple CEO Tim Cook greeted iPhone 11 customers at the reopening of the Fifth Avenue Apple store on Friday. CNBC also took a tour inside. Here's a look.

Technologyread more

Baird bets on Google's cloud business, says upside is not priced in the stock

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Brooks Kraft | Getty Images

Google's cloud business is gaining momentum and the potential upside is not priced into the stock, according to Baird.

The firm raised its price target on Alphabet, Google's parent company's, stock to $1,400 from $1,360, citing more traction in the technology company's cloud business.