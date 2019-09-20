US Treasury yields fall as traders monitor US-China trade talks

As tensions might drag over the next decade, investors have to learn to operate under prolonged uncertainty, said Warburg Pincus' Charles Kaye.World Economyread more
Billionaire investor Howard Marks, the co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, predicts there won't be a recession in the U.S. for another two years.US Economyread more
Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.Politicsread more
One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C., not far from the White House, police said.U.S. Newsread more
Stores are extending hours and cities are spending on light shows as China tries to encourage consumers to spend more money at night.China Economyread more
New research suggests fewer girls pursue careers in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — because they're better than boys at reading.Closing The Gapread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up on Friday as investors digested a series of developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front that dampened hopes of a deal being reached...Asia Marketsread more
GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.Autosread more
In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
Trump has criticized Facebook numerous times since becoming president, most recently posting on Twitter that the company's proposed digital currency, libra, will "have little...Technologyread more
Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the...Politicsread more
U.S. government debt yields fell Friday morning as traders digested a rate move from the Federal Reserve and monitored trade talks between Washington and Beijing.
At around 2:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7614%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.1998%.
On Friday, deputy trade negotiators from the U.S. and China resumed face-to-face talks for the first time in almost two months. The deputy-level trade talks are expected to help lay the groundwork for high-level negotiations early next month.
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points, its second such move in 2019. But it failed to signal further rate cuts for 2019, disappointing some investors who'd been hoping for hints at looser monetary policy.
There are no major economic data reports expected on Friday.
There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Wednesday.
—CNBC's Sam Meredith and Silvia Amaro contributed to this article.