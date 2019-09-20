Cramer's lightning round: I think this stock is 'dead in the water'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Chinese trade negotiators cancel US farm visit, cut trip short

Chinese trade negotiators suddenly canceled a visit to meet U.S. farmers after they wrapped up trade talks in Washington this week.

Marketsread more

Trump says he doesn't need a trade deal with China before the...

President Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."

Politicsread more

China delegation's sudden departure highlights trade tensions

Progress on trade talks will determine how far market will move above new highs.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Goldman Sachs says the market is about to get wild in October

For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.

Marketsread more

Palantir to seek at least $26 billion valuation in fundraising...

Palantir Technologies is targeting a valuation of at least $26 billion in a private fundraising round, the first for the Peter Thiel-backed data analytics startup in four...

Wall Streetread more

Trump nominee used nonprofit donations to fund private media...

Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker linked to Steve Bannon, saw at least $1.6 million in donations from his nonprofit sent into the coffers of his independent production...

Politicsread more

Antonio Brown released by Patriots after rape and threat claims

The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown just 11 days after signing the wide receiver. The NFL Super Bowl champion team initially had kept him in the face of a rape...

Sportsread more

Trump urged Ukraine president eight times during call to...

The Wall Street Journal's report came as a top Ukraine official said President Donald Trump "is looking" for Ukraine officials to investigate business dealings of Biden's son...

Politicsread more

At least 4 dead in tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon, Utah,...

A tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, authorities...

U.S. Newsread more

Colt will stop making AR-15s for civilian sale, but people will...

Gun maker Colt announced Thursday that it will halt its production of AR-15 rifles for civilian sales, but the news might not be as exciting for gun control advocates as it...

Guns and Weaponsread more

'Hit them where it hurts': Several 2020 Democrats want a carbon...

As thousands of people across the world participate in the Global Climate Strike, several Democratic presidential candidates have shared how they will take aggressive action...

Scienceread more

Bipartisan support for free trade is a casualty in the 2020 White...

With "tariff man" President Trump waging a tariff war and Democratic candidates pushing against big international deals, free trade has become politically homeless, writes...

2020 Electionsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I think this stock is 'dead in the water'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Thermo Fisher: "Oh my, can't get a better company."

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions: "That's O.K. I like that L3harris more ... which I think is actually going to get a lot of business, by the way. I genuinely believe that they're going to get a lot of business with Saudi Arabia because they have the best radar stuff."

Repligen: "I got to see how this thing went from zero to hero because I used to think it was a bow wow, so I've got to come back with more information. I don't want to let you down."

HP Inc.: "I think that thing, honestly, I think it's dead in the water ... It's not a fave anymore."

Funko: "The quarter was good, but it looks like that that was just really once the short-squeeze was alleviated, it went back down."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO5:1705:17
Cramer's lightning round: I think this stock is 'dead in the water'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

