Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has a music label called Payback Records

To the many titles of David Solomon, including CEO of Goldman Sachs and electronic music performer DJ D-Sol, add one more: music impresario.
Solomon launched Payback Records last year as his music career was picking up, according to the company's website.
Besides leading 150-year-old Goldman in its pivot to consumer banking, Solomon has released three dance tracks. Two of the most recent singles, "Feel Alive" and "Rescue Me" are through Payback.
Solomon has a "vision for building a socially-conscious music business focused on one of America's most serious public health crisis: the addiction epidemic," according to the website.
Proceeds from Payback Records go to non-profit groups aimed at helping people fighting addiction. So far, Solomon is the only artist listed under the imprint, which is partnered with Big Beat/Atlantic Records.