Environment

In pictures: Millions of protesters worldwide come together to demand action on climate change

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Protesters across the world demanded action on climate change.
  • Demonstrators took part in the action across Europe, Australia, India, Japan, and more.
  • The U.N. Climate Action Summit is expected to begin Monday in New York.
Students take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019.
Christian Mang | Reuters

Protesters across the world came together on Friday to demand action on climate change. The global movement comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit, which is expected to begin Monday in New York.

In August, the U.N.'s scientific panel on climate change released a report warning that unless humans change how they produce food and use land it will be impossible to keep global temperatures at a safe level.

Here are pictures of protests across the globe.

Kiev, Ukraine

People hold placards and shout slogans during a march called "For the climate in Ukraine" in the center of Kiev on September 20, 2019.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

People shout slogans during a march called "For the climate in Ukraine" in the center of Kiev.

Tokyo

Participants hold signs and shout slogans during Global Climate Strike on September 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Students and adults joined together on Friday as part of a global mass day to demand action on climate change.
Yuichi Yamazaki | Getty Images News | Getty Images

At the Global Climate Strike in Tokyo, students and adults came together with signs to demand action on climate change.

Berlin & Munich

A protester holds a globe-shaped sign reading "Save Me" during the "Fridays for Future" demonstration in Berlin during a protest for climate action on September 20, 2019, part of a global climate action day.
David Gannon | AFP | Getty Images

In Berlin, a protester at the "Fridays for Future" demonstration held a globe-on-fire sign that read, "Save Me."

People gesture as they gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate to take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019.
Fabrizio Bensch | Reuters

In front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, protesters joined in on the movement.

Dog Leni takes part in a demonstration and carries a poster with the inscription "Vegan for the Planet" in Munich, Germany.. The demonstrators follow the call of the movement Fridays for Future and want to fight for more climate protection.
Sven Hoppe | picture alliance | Getty Images

In Munich, a dog joined the demonstration with a poster that read, "Vegan for the Planet."

Edinburgh, Scotland

Campaigners protest during a climate change action day on September 20, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

Throngs of protestors in Edinburgh, Scotland, joined in on the Global Climate Strike.

Melbourne, Australia

An Aboriginal man marching on September 20, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Asanka Ratnayake | Getty Images News | Getty Images

An Aboriginal man was among a crowd of demonstrators in Melbourne, Australia.

Amsterdam

School students and protesters gather during a climate strike rally at the Dam Square on September 20, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Paulo Amorim | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Protesters, including school students, gathered at the Dam Square in Amsterdam during a climate strike rally.

Johannesburg

Protesters march during a rally against climate change as part of a Global Climate action day in Johannesburg on September 20, 2019.
Michele Spatari | AFP | Getty Images

In South Africa, protesters participated in the day of global action at a rally.

Kolkata, India & New Delhi, India

An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019.
Rupak De Chowdhuri | Reuters

Activists in Kolkata, India, took part in a Global Climate Strike rally.

Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India, September 20, 2019.
Anushree Fadnavis | Reuters

Miles away, activists in New Delhi joined in.

Stockholm

Young activists attend the Fridays for Future global climate strike in Stockholm, Sweden, September 20, 2019.
Stina Stjernkvist | TT News Agency | Reuters

In Stockholm, activists marched down a street holding signs as part of the Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike.

Lodz, Poland

Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Lodz, Poland September 20, 2019.
Tomasz Stanczak | Agencja Gazeta | Reuters

Young activists in Lodz, Poland, took part in the environmental demonstration.

Abuja, Nigeria

Environmental groups call for global climate strike action during a rally in Abuja, Nigeria September 20, 2019.
Afolabi Sotunde | Reuters

Environmental groups in Abuja, Nigeria, called for global climate action.

Istanbul

Students hold placards as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Istanbul, Turkey, September 20, 2019.
Murad Sezer | Reuters

Students in Istanbul held signs during the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement.

Vienna

Protestors march as part of the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Vienna, Austria, September 20, 2019.
Lisi Niesner | Reuters

Young protesters in Vienna took part in the global action.

Brussels

Thousands of environmentalist gather during a demonstration to draw attention to global warming and climate change in Brussels, Belgium on September 20, 2019.
Dursun Aydemir | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Thousands of protestors gathered in the capital of Belgium to draw attention to climate change.

