In pictures: Millions of protesters worldwide come together to demand action on climate change

Protesters across the world came together on Friday to demand action on climate change. The global movement comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit, which is expected to begin Monday in New York.
In August, the U.N.'s scientific panel on climate change released a report warning that unless humans change how they produce food and use land it will be impossible to keep global temperatures at a safe level.
Here are pictures of protests across the globe.
People shout slogans during a march called "For the climate in Ukraine" in the center of Kiev.
At the Global Climate Strike in Tokyo, students and adults came together with signs to demand action on climate change.
In Berlin, a protester at the "Fridays for Future" demonstration held a globe-on-fire sign that read, "Save Me."
In front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, protesters joined in on the movement.
In Munich, a dog joined the demonstration with a poster that read, "Vegan for the Planet."
Throngs of protestors in Edinburgh, Scotland, joined in on the Global Climate Strike.
An Aboriginal man was among a crowd of demonstrators in Melbourne, Australia.
Protesters, including school students, gathered at the Dam Square in Amsterdam during a climate strike rally.
In South Africa, protesters participated in the day of global action at a rally.
Activists in Kolkata, India, took part in a Global Climate Strike rally.
Miles away, activists in New Delhi joined in.
In Stockholm, activists marched down a street holding signs as part of the Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike.
Young activists in Lodz, Poland, took part in the environmental demonstration.
Environmental groups in Abuja, Nigeria, called for global climate action.
Students in Istanbul held signs during the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement.
Young protesters in Vienna took part in the global action.
Thousands of protestors gathered in the capital of Belgium to draw attention to climate change.