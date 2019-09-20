In pictures: Millions of protesters worldwide come together to demand action on climate change

Students take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019.

Protesters across the world came together on Friday to demand action on climate change. The global movement comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit, which is expected to begin Monday in New York.

In August, the U.N.'s scientific panel on climate change released a report warning that unless humans change how they produce food and use land it will be impossible to keep global temperatures at a safe level.

Here are pictures of protests across the globe.