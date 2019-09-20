If you buy an iPhone 11, you need to buy this next

Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are arriving on doorsteps and in stores on Friday.

But, if you bought the regular iPhone 11, and not one of the Pro models, you have one more accessory to buy.

The iPhone 11 supports Apple's fast charging, which can give you up to a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. But, the phone ships with Apple's standard 5W charger, which takes hours to give it a full charge. Only the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max ship with the new, faster 18W charger in the box.