If you buy an iPhone 11, you need to buy this next

Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are arriving on doorsteps and in stores on Friday.
But, if you bought the regular iPhone 11, and not one of the Pro models, you have one more accessory to buy.
The iPhone 11 supports Apple's fast charging, which can give you up to a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. But, the phone ships with Apple's standard 5W charger, which takes hours to give it a full charge. Only the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max ship with the new, faster 18W charger in the box.
So if you bought the regular iPhone 11, you should buy Apple's new 18W charger separately to replace the 5W charger in your iPhone 11 box. It costs $30 and is available from Apple Stores and on Apple's website.
Other manufacturers make the chargers and you can find them for cheaper, but it's safer to buy Apple's official one so that you don't have to worry about battery damage if you accidentally buy one from an unreliable accessory maker.
You'll also need a USB-C to Lightning cable, since the charger has a USB-C connector on it. Apple sells a 1M cable for $20, but I recommend the $35 2M cable that gives you a bit more length.
It's well worth the money, as you'll spend more time using your new iPhone instead of waiting for it to charge.