New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of race for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio participates in the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has abandoned his long-shot campaign to win the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

He announced his decision Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election," he said on the show. "And it's clearly not my time. So I'm going to end my presidential campaign."

De Blasio was one of three mayors running for the Democratic nomination. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam remain in the race.

De Blasio's withdrawal from the race came after months of failing to improve what was persistently ultra-low support in opinion polls tracking voters' preferences for Democratic contenders vying for the nomination.

Recent national polls show de Blasio receiving, at best, support from just 1% of the respondents. He failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate, which took place last week.

A Siena College Research Institute poll in early September found that less than 1% of New York state voters supported his candidacy and 0% of voters in New York City did so.

A month before he announced his run in May, with a message that President "Donald Trump must be stopped," a majority of voters in New York City had a negative opinion about de Blasio's performance as mayor.

And a large majority of city residents — 76% — had said he should not run for president.

"The odds are clearly against me," de Blasio said earlier in September. "But the odds have been against me in every election I've been in, and I've managed to prevail."

Trump, meanwhile, reveled in de Blasio's announcement. In a Friday morning tweet, the president trolled the unpopular mayor of his hometown, saying he was "polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth."