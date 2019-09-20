Skip Navigation
Chinese trade negotiators cancel US farm visit, cut trip short

Chinese trade negotiators suddenly canceled a visit to meet U.S. farmers after they wrapped up trade talks in Washington this week.

Trump says he doesn't need a trade deal with China before the...

President Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."

China delegation's sudden departure highlights trade tensions

Progress on trade talks will determine how far market will move above new highs.

Goldman Sachs says the market is about to get wild in October

For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.

Patriots release Antonio Brown after rape allegations

The Patriots released Antonio Brown only 11 days after signing the wide receiver.

Trump urged Ukraine president eight times during call to...

The Wall Street Journal's report came as a top Ukraine official said President Donald Trump "is looking" for Ukraine officials to investigate business dealings of Biden's son...

Colt will stop making AR-15s for civilian sale, but people will...

Gun maker Colt announced Thursday that it will halt its production of AR-15 rifles for civilian sales, but the news might not be as exciting for gun control advocates as it...

'Hit them where it hurts': Several 2020 Democrats want a carbon...

As thousands of people across the world participate in the Global Climate Strike, several Democratic presidential candidates have shared how they will take aggressive action...

Bipartisan support for free trade is a casualty in the 2020 White...

With "tariff man" President Trump waging a tariff war and Democratic candidates pushing against big international deals, free trade has become politically homeless, writes...

Thousands more workers furloughed as GM and suppliers idle plants...

Canadian trade union Unifor said roughly 4,500 of its members have been temporarily laid off because of the GM strike so far.

Facebook suspended thousands of apps after Cambridge Analytica...

Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March 2018, Facebook has suspended tens of thousands of apps stemming from an investigation into its developer ecosystem.

Uber sues New York City over 'cruising cap' limit for drivers

Uber Technologies Inc sued New York City on Friday over a new rule limiting how much time its drivers can spend in their vehicles.

Sports

Patriots release Antonio Brown after rape allegations

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown puts on his shoes on the field during New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sep. 18, 2019.
Tom Tlumacki | Boston Globe | Getty Images

The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday following sexual assault accusations against the wide receiver. 

The Patriots, who signed Brown only 11 days ago, confirmed in a statement to NBC Sports that they dropped Brown. The franchise said "we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time." 

Brown acknowledged his release on Friday, tweeting, "Thanks for the opportunity" to the Patriots. He included photos from his one game with the team. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.