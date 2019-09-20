US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning.

At around 03:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 18 points, indicating a positive open of more than 5 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

The moves in pre-market trade come shortly after deputy trade negotiators from the U.S. and China resumed face-to-face talks for the first time in almost two months. The deputy-level trade talks are expected to help lay the groundwork for high-level negotiations early next month.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

In recent weeks, economic stimulus around the world has helped to ease fears about slowing global growth.

Monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week and by the European Central Bank last week appears to have improved market sentiment.