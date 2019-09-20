Stocks making the biggest moves midday: United Rentals, Roku, Netflix & more

Canadian trade union Unifor said roughly 4,500 of its members have been temporarily laid off because of the GM strike so far.Autosread more
For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.Marketsread more
Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.Technologyread more
Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes amid "regulatory complexity" and "uncertainty" around the products, the retailer said in a memo Friday.Health and Scienceread more
Legal experts say that California, which has pledged to sue, has a strong case that the administration's move is unlawful.Politicsread more
A group of 23 states on Friday sued to undo the Trump administration's determination that federal law bars California from setting stiff tailpipe emission standards and...Transportationread more
U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have accused Iran of orchestrating devastating strikes on Saudi oil installations over the weekend.Politicsread more
Rosengren was one of two central bank officials to vote against Wednesday's quarter-point rate reduction, and explained in a speech to the Stern School of Business at New York...Economyread more
Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."Politicsread more
Apple's iPhone 11 ships with a slow charger in the box, but it supports fast charging. So buy this cable and charger to get a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.Technologyread more
The process will involve three 14-day operations involving $30 billion as well as continued overnight operations of at least $75 billion each.The Fedread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:
United Rentals — Shares of United Rentals rose 3% following an upgrade to buy from neutral from Goldman Sachs. The brokerage said U.S. construction equipment supply has peaked and rental rates are likely to bottom in coming quarters.
Harley-Davidson — HOG shares rose nearly 3% after UBS projected that the motorcycle company sales imply a downward trend less severe that that of fiscal year 2018. UBS added that if HOG can ship as it's promised in the third quarter, the company could see its inventory down year over year as guided.
J.C. Penney — Shares of the embattled retailer surged more than 15% after a report said the company is in talks with creditors to ease its debt load. This move buys J.C. Penney some time to sort out its debt situation before the holiday season.
Netflix — The stock dropped 5.7% as CEO Reed Hastings declared the streaming video wars with Apple, Disney and others will be a "whole new world starting in November. While Hastings remains confident Netflix can ride out the threats to its market share, he admitted that it's going to be a "tough competition."
Roku — Shares of the streaming device maker dropped 15% after Pivotal Research Group initiated coverage of the stock with a sell rating. Pivotal said Roku is "overvalued" due to increasing competition that "will likely drive the cost of [over-the-top] devices to zero" and hurt Roku's advertising revenue. Roku's stock is on pace for its worst week of trading since November.
Xilinx — Shares of the chipmaker slumped more than 5.5% after the company announced on Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Flores will leave after delivering earnings on Oct. 23. Xilinx added that has started looking for a replacement.
– CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Michael Sheetz and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.