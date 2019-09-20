Skip Navigation
Politics

Watch: Trump takes questions at joint press event with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are set to field questions from the press in the White House on Friday.

Morrison received a warm welcome at the White House, with an arrival ceremony steeped in pomp and pageantry. He is set to receive special attention from Trump, even compared with other U.S. allies' visits, with a rare invitation to a state dinner — the second of Trump's presidency.

Morrison and Trump were expected to discuss a range of issues during a bilateral meeting Friday morning, including the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Trump and Morrison were scheduled to participate in the joint press availability in the East Room of the White House.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.