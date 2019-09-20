Watch: Trump takes questions at joint press event with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have accused Iran of orchestrating devastating strikes on Saudi oil installations over the weekend.Politicsread more
Thousands of Canadian auto industry workers have been furloughed with more temporary layoffs coming as negotiations on a new labor contract between General Motors and the...Autosread more
Rosengren was one of two central bank officials to vote against Wednesday's quarter-point rate reduction, and explained in a speech to the Stern School of Business at New York...Economyread more
"The president is right to make this the center point of the rising and sustained trade conflict," says Sen. Chris Coons.Politicsread more
Some businesses, mostly small- to mid-sized companies, are providing workers with paid time off to join the Global Climate Strike, while others are shutting down operations...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
More than 400 Chinese products will be temporarily exempted from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year.China Economyread more
"We're gonna take this meeting by meeting. We're not on a preset course," Clarida told CNBC's Sara Eisen during an interview Friday on "Squawk on the Street."The Fedread more
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted that it's a "whole new world starting in November," with the launch of Apple TV+, Disney+ and other new streaming services.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump sarcastically tweeted that New York City "is devastated" by Mayor Bill de Blasio's exit from the 2020 presidential race. Two other Democratic mayors,...2020 Electionsread more
The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are making progress on their labor contract talks, however there remain "many" outstanding issues, according to a union leader...Autosread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been given more than one opportunity over the past two weeks to clarify her response to a key question about her...Politicsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are set to field questions from the press in the White House on Friday.
Morrison received a warm welcome at the White House, with an arrival ceremony steeped in pomp and pageantry. He is set to receive special attention from Trump, even compared with other U.S. allies' visits, with a rare invitation to a state dinner — the second of Trump's presidency.
Morrison and Trump were expected to discuss a range of issues during a bilateral meeting Friday morning, including the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the rising tensions in the Middle East.
Trump and Morrison were scheduled to participate in the joint press availability in the East Room of the White House.