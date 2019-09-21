Considering a new pet? ASPCA warns against pet leasing arrangements

The Smiths are a dog family. The dog bone bumper sticker on their car confirms it.

After their Bichon Frise passed away, Patty and Scott Smith searched for a new furry addition to the family. Due to Patty's allergies, the couple was looking for a hypoallergenic dog. After what she described as a difficult experience finding the right dog at animal shelters and working with a breeder, she found a pet store, Breeders Club of America in Middletown, New Jersey. There the couple met Chase, a Maltese puppy.

"Scott fell in love with him as soon as they took him out of the cage and put him in his lap," Patty said in an interview at her home in Little Falls, New Jersey.

The couple negotiated a price and handed over their debit card and prepared to take Chase home, except they were told their card didn't work.

"They said, 'well, why don't you just finance the dog?'" Scott said.

The Smiths agreed and signed the contract electronically, planning to pay off the balance right away but when the bill came, their puppy love quickly turned to buyer's remorse.

The financing was a pet lease — meaning Chase didn't belong to them until he was paid off in full.

"I just couldn't believe that there was such a thing as leasing," Patty said.