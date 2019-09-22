UK will respect Supreme Court ruling on suspension of parliament, foreign minister says

Skip Navigation
More $10 billion software companies are being minted than ever...

Datadog went public on Thursday and instantly hit a $10 billion valuation, becoming the fourth cloud software debut to reach that level this year.

Technologyread more

Blackstone: Even a 'smaller' US-China deal could be good for...

Blackstone Executive Vice Chairman Tony James says he's less optimistic now than before that the U.S.-China trade war could be resolved, but even a smaller deal could help...

World Economyread more

Trump heads to UN with long list of deals he's yet to close

There are challenges with Iran, North Korea, the Afghan Taliban, Israel and the Palestinians — not to mention a number of trade pacts.

Politicsread more

Buffett's investing advice consistent over past 35 years since...

In perhaps Buffett's first televised profile, he explained a method of investing that prioritizes bargains and makes use of an occasional baseball analogy.

Marketsread more

The stock market rotation that rocked investors this month may...

The massive market transformation this month that some on Wall Street called a "once in a decade opportunity" might have just been a one-off technical move because of taxes.

Marketsread more

Voters equally uneasy about Trump, Democratic 2020 rivals:...

A 58% majority of registered voters express unease about voting for Trump, but slightly more say the same about Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, while Elizabeth Warren fares only...

Politicsread more

Suspected drone activity diverts flights coming into Dubai:...

A temporary airspace closure forced flights coming into Dubai from Australia, Singapore and India to be diverted to nearby airports.

Airlinesread more

The Overnight: Kansas City offers BBQ, baseball history and a bar...

As the home to major companies such as Garmin, Sprint, H&R Block and Russell Stover Chocolates, plenty of business travelers find themselves in Kansas City for work. Here's...

Travelread more

Pompeo says US mission is to avoid war with Iran

The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for "deterrence and defense," U.S. Secretary of State...

Politicsread more

How Saudi Arabia failed to protect itself from drone and missile...

Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.

Politicsread more

Pentagon to deploy US forces after Saudi Arabia oil attacks

The Pentagon will deploy U.S. forces to the Middle East on the heels of the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced...

Defenseread more

The solar industry has grown exponentially thanks to plain old...

Solar power is on the rise. You can see the evidence on rooftops and in the desert, where utility-scale solar plants are popping up. The picture is not all rosy, but if the...

Technologyread more
Politics

UK will respect Supreme Court ruling on suspension of parliament, foreign minister says

Dominic Raab, Minister of State for Housing and Planning leaves 10 Downing street after the weekly cabinet meeting on February 6, 2018 in London.

Britain will accept the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on whether the government's decision to suspend parliament was lawful, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"Of course we will respect whatever the legal ruling is from the Supreme Court, whether it's tomorrow or later in the week," Raab told the BBC.

Asked whether the government would consider suspending parliament for a second time - a move some have mooted as a way to force through Brexit on Oct. 31 - Raab said "Let's wait and see what the first judgement decides and then we'll understand the lie of the land."