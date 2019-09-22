Warren Buffett has kept the same investing philosophy for decades, early interview shows

The U.S. stock market has seen remarkable change over the last 34 years between the meteoric rise of low-cost passive investing, algorithmic trading and the real-time digitization of financial filings.

But Wall Street's most revered investor, decades later, is still touting the same advice.

In one of Warren Buffett's first televised profiles, the "Oracle of Omaha" explained a simple method of investing that prioritizes an insatiable hunt for bargains, patience, and the occasional baseball analogy. A video of the interview circulated on Twitter on Monday after being shared by user Lyall Taylor.

"In the securities business, you literally every day have thousands of the major American corporations offered to you at a price and at a price that changes daily. And you don't have to make any decisions. Nothing is forced upon you. There are no called strikes in the business," Buffett said.

"They may be wonderful pitches to swing at, but if you don't know enough, you don't have to swing. And you can sit there and watch thousands of pitches and finally you get one right there where you want it ... and then you swing," he continued.

If Buffett's advice from PBS's "Adam Smith's Money World" more than 30 years ago rings a bell, it's likely because he's hardly changed his tune over his many profitable years on Wall Street.

Berkshire Hathaway has posted average annual returns of 17.1% since 1985, well ahead of the broader stock market's 10.5% including dividends. If you'd invested $10,000 in Berkshire Hathaway at the start of 1985 you'd now have $2.4 million; the same principal in the S&P 500 would now be worth about $227,000.