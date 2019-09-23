Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Viacom, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Investors wonder whether this calm march back to near record...

The next three weeks are among the rockiest, on a historical basis, of the entire calendar.

Trading Nationread more

SoftBank's Masa Son is in favor of ousting WeWork CEO Adam...

Removing Neumann is a difficult decision for Son, who has long believed in WeWork and Neumann's vision to quickly expand the company.

Technologyread more

Chinese theft of trade secrets on the rise, the US Justice...

Of all the cases of economic espionage charged by the DOJ's National Security Division since 2012, more than 80% of them implicated China.

World Politicsread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Worries over global economic growth were set to thwart Wall Street's run to record highs on Monday.

Marketsread more

Buy Boston Beer because of its spiked seltzer, says Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Boston Beer Company's stock and raised its price target to $462 from $449 per share.

Investingread more

Disney's Bob Iger on Twitter: 'The nastiness is extraordinary'

In his new memoir, "The Ride of a Lifetime," Iger explains why he decided against the deal to buy Twitter.

Technologyread more

The Trade Desk's new ad campaign pokes Google and Facebook in the...

Ad-tech company The Trade Desk is launching a campaign to show how it differs from tech giants like Google and Facebook.

Technologyread more

Roku could fall another 30% before finding a bottom, chart...

The streaming wars may have claimed a new victim, and one technical analyst says it could be about to get worse.

Trading Nationread more

UBS sees 'potential for resolution' in the US-China trade talks...

"Whilst there is a big dispute at the moment, I think there's also potential for resolution," UBS chairman Axel Weber says of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Singapore Summitread more

Trump admits to discussing Biden in scrutinized talk with...

No quid pro quo, there was nothing," Trump said the call. "It was a perfect conversation."

Politicsread more

Amazon's 'Fleabag' and HBO's 'Game of Thrones' win top honors at...

On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.

Entertainmentread more
Markets

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Fred Imbert@foimbert

1. Stocks set to fall amid global growth worries

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Worries over global economic growth were set to thwart Wall Street's run to record highs on Monday. Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Monday. IHS Markit data showed Germany's manufacturing activity hit its lowest level in more than 10 years. Overall, the euro zone's services sector grew at its slowest pace in eight months while manufacturing activity hit a more than six-year low. Stocks snapped a three-week winning streak on Friday. The data comes as China and the U.S. try to strike a trade deal.

2. China says US trade talks were 'constructive'

President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

Senior Chinese trade officials said Saturday that discussions with the U.S. last week were "constructive," according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua. The officials said both sides "agreed to maintain communication." U.S. officials echoed China's sentiment, saying in a statement that talks were "productive." Both countries are set to hold formal trade negotiations early next month.

3. WeWork CEO in the hot seat as SoftBank in favor of his ousting

Adam Neumann, co-founder and chief executive officer of WeWork.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CNBC learned through a source that Masayoshi Son, the head of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, is in favor of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann's removal from his post. SoftBank is WeWork's largest outside shareholder. The news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes after WeWork postponed its initial public offering. The real-estate start-up's valuation may have fallen to less than $15 billion, according to a report from CNBC's David Faber earlier this month. WeWork's valuation in the private market was as high as $47 billion.

4. Wall Street wonders if the move toward record highs can be trusted

Trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Stocks have recently challenged the records set in late July, with the S&P 500 about 1.2% below its all-time high. But some investors wonder if this move can be trusted, writes Michael Santoli. The next three weeks have historically been among the most volatile in the calendar for stocks. Investors will also grapple with the back and forth between U.S. and Chinese trade officials as negotiations continue. To be sure, there are signs the move up may be trustworthy. A running count advancing versus declining NYSE stocks hit a record high last week. This often precedes new highs for the market.

5. Disney called off a deal to buy Twitter, CEO says the 'nastiness is extraordinary'

Mickey Mouse and chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger prepare to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City.
Getty Images

Bob Iger, Disney's chief executive, said in an interview with The New York Times that the media giant walked away from a deal to buy social media company Twitter. Iger said Twitter was a "compelling" way to reach consumers. However, he said the Twitter's trouble "were greater than I wanted to take on, greater than I thought it was responsible for us to take on," adding: "The nastiness is extraordinary." Twitter has been trying curb harassment on its platform from so-called trolls.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.