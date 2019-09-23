Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Chewy, Lululemon, Clorox & more

J.P. Morgan downgraded U.S. Steel as it sees steel prices heading lower.

"The U.S. steel stocks and steel prices have been under pressure this year, which we believe is largely due to concerns about supply additions planned for the next several years, continued uncertainty surrounding trade, and some softening in demand. Additionally, after a brief rebound, steel and scrap prices are now heading lower. If current economic and trade conditions hold, we think steel prices will likely fluctuate between $500 and 600/ton over the near to medium term, with prices likely easing somewhat further over the next couple of months and then rebounding modestly heading into 2020."