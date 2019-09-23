Cramer's lightning round: PayPal has a lot of potential 'upside'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump surprised when Mnuchin says he asked China to cancel farm...

President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.

Politicsread more

More Americans are house rich, but they're leaving that cash in...

Rising home prices and conservative borrowing have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity increase by...

Real Estateread more

Stocks may be poised for dramatic surge, if they can break out of...

Stocks have been grinding sideways, but technical analysts say once they breakout, the move to the upside could be powerful.

Market Insiderread more

Tesla and Musk hid facts about SolarCity deal, shareholders claim

Shareholders are accusing Tesla of improperly valuing the SolarCity deal, providing flawed analysis and misleading investors.

Technologyread more

FAA: Each country will make 'its own decision' on when the Boeing...

The FAA says each country's regulator will decide when the Boeing 737 Max can return to the skies as the grounding of Boeing's best seller, edges toward its eighth month.

Airlinesread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Stocks were barely changed. American Express gained, but Netflix was a notable laggard.

Marketsread more

US prosecutors reportedly open criminal probe of vaping company...

The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Health and Scienceread more

GM furloughs 1,200 more US and Canadian workers as UAW strike...

The fresh round of cuts is on top of an estimated 4,500 temporary layoffs GM and its suppliers handed out to employees as of Friday.

Autosread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door including earnings from Nike and likely updates on Trump's trade deals.

Marketsread more

Apple will make the new Mac Pro in Austin, avoiding some China...

The Mac Pro is the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the United States. Most of Apple's products, including the iPhone, are assembled in China and are facing tariff...

Technologyread more

The Emmy Awards prove that the future of hit TV shows may not be...

Think about the last TV show you recommended to a friend, or the last one that was recommended to you. Odds are, it was from a premium service like HBO, Netflix or Amazon.

Entertainmentread more

Elon Musk shows off SpaceX's first Starship rocket as it comes...

SpaceX is deep into development of its Starship rocket, with recent updates from CEO Elon Musk showing the first one under construction.

Investing in Spaceread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: PayPal has a lot of potential 'upside'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PayPal: "I think your advisers are actually quite smart and I think PayPal is terrific. [CEO] Dan Schulman is doing a great job. There's a lot of upside if they get it right, and so far they've gotten it very right."

Nextera Energy: "You've got a winner there in NEE. ... I like NEE, it's a good stock."

Exact Sciences: "I say buy it."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "Sarepta's become too hard. It's just too hard to make a determination. Sometimes you just got to punt."

Cel-Sci: "It's just a good spec."

MFA Financial: "I'm going to have to take a pass on that one. I think you're reaching for yield, and I do not like to reach for yield."

Fidelity National Information Services: "It's a fantastic fintech stock with an $80 billion market cap that nobody talks about and it is excellent. It's a really good situation."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:3404:34
Cramer's lightning round: PayPal has a lot of potential 'upside'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com