US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning.
At around 01:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 95 points, indicating a positive open of more than 61 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both higher.
The moves in pre-market trade come after Chinese officials cut short their trip to the United States, where they held discussions on trade. China described the talks as "constructive" and both sides said they would remain in contact. President Donald Trump had said China would increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural products as part of a bilateral trade deal. The cancellation may be seen by some investors as a sign the two countries are no closer to reaching a trade deal.
As a result, Wall Street ended Friday mostly lower.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice has warned companies against Chinese theft. Speaking to CNBC Monday, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Adam Hickey, said: "More cases are being opened that implicate trade secret theft."
On the data front, there will be manufacturing and services PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET.
In the corporate world, there are no significant earnings releases. However, there's a strong focus on WeWork after Softbank is reportedly in favour of ousting CEO Adam Neumann.