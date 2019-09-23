GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Americans must stop buying Chinese products

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

WeWork's future comes down to Masayoshi Son vs. Adam Neumann

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.

Technologyread more

More Americans are house-rich, but they're leaving that cash in...

Rising home prices, coupled with conservative borrowing, have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity...

Real Estateread more

People aren't as interested in iPhone 11 because they're waiting...

An annual survey by Piper Jaffray finds iPhone that users willing to upgrade to newly released models declined from last year.

Technologyread more

What's Peloton? Cramer says fitness equipment is 'a way to hang...

CNBC's Jim Cramer calls on investors to be wary of the slew of the hyped-up unicorn companies going public this year and encourages the focus to be on deliverable earnings.

Investingread more

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding 600,000...

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...

Europe Marketsread more

Markets have been betting Trump's Twitter attacks on the Fed will...

Markets have been betting Trump's Twitter attacks on the Fed will move rates. Among other things, Trump has called Chairman Jerome Powell "clueless" and Fed officials as a...

The Fedread more

Watch: Trump speaks on religious freedom at the United Nations...

Politicsread more

Giuliani can't say that Trump didn't threaten to cut Ukraine aid...

Trump's call with the foreign leader is reportedly the subject of a whistleblower's complaint that has spurred new accusations of wrongdoing from Democrats.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax could include a $1 million marriage...

Harvard economist N. Gregory Mankiw says ultra-wealthy couples could split their fortunes in half through divorce and avoid paying a wealth tax proposed by presidential...

Wealthread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boston Beer, Chewy,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Americans must stop buying Chinese products

"That's the only thing that will force them to change what they're doing. They don't feel the pressure yet to change," Sen. Rick Scott tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

Investors wonder whether to trust this calm march back to near...

The next three weeks are among the rockiest, on a historical basis, of the entire calendar.

Trading Nationread more
Politics

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Americans must stop buying Chinese products

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Americans need to stop buying products made in China because other punitive measures in the trade war haven't been effective, Sen. Rick Scott says.
  • "Stop buying Chinese products. That will have the biggest impact on their economy," the Florida Republican argues.
  • "They don't feel the pressure yet to change," he adds.
VIDEO2:3302:33
Senator Rick Scott: American consumers must stop buying Chinese products
Squawk Box

Americans need to stop buying products made in China because other punitive measures in the trade war haven't been effective, Sen. Rick Scott told CNBC on Monday.

"I think we ought to spend all our time thinking about how do we buy American products," the Florida Republican said on "Squawk Box."

"Stop buying Chinese products. That will have the biggest impact on their economy. That's the only thing that will force them to change what they're doing. They don't feel the pressure yet to change."

The U.S. and China have been engaged in an escalating trade war for the past year, with each side upping retaliatory tariffs over the summer. The largest hike in duties took place earlier this month before Washington and Beijing agreed to meet for another round of high-level talks in October.

Representatives of the world's two largest economies also met last week to lay the groundwork for those renewed negotiations. The Chinese state news agency Xinhua said the discussions were "constructive."

Chinese representatives did, however, cancel a planned trip to Montana and Nebraska that was intended to build goodwill with American farmers.

Scott said he understands the U.S. consumer has, in many ways, benefited from the growth in Chinese manufacturing because it has lowered the costs of goods. Even so, Scott said it's time to look elsewhere.

"There's other countries to do business with," Scott said. He said unlike China, those countries are not trying "annihilate."

Scott said the reason he is arguing for Americans to stop buying Chinese products is because steps taken by President Donald Trump's administration haven't yielded change, though he described tariffs as the "only leverage" the U.S. has.

He said China isn't complying with World Trade Organization rules and has failed to fulfill its January promise to buy American soybeans. He also criticized China's record on human rights.

"We have to stand up to China," Scott said. "We don't have a choice. They've killed our jobs, they're killing people with the fentanyl. They're stealing technology. They're not a good player."

China denies it's the source of the fentanyl that's killing Americans, contrary to Trump's tweets.