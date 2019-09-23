The trade war is weighing 'like a big, dark cloud' on the global economy, says Christine Lagarde

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

WeWork's future comes down to Masayoshi Son vs. Adam Neumann

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.

Technologyread more

Investors wonder whether to trust this calm march back to near...

The next three weeks are among the rockiest, on a historical basis, of the entire calendar.

Trading Nationread more

Survey: People aren't as interested in iPhone 11 because they're...

An annual survey by Piper Jaffray finds iPhone that users willing to upgrade to newly released models declined from last year.

Technologyread more

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding 600,000...

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...

Europe Marketsread more

Fed's Williams: 'We were prepared' for the overnight funding jolt...

New York Fed President John Williams said Monday that the central bank acted quickly during last week's jolt to overnight lending markets and that the issue appears resolved...

The Fedread more

US manufacturing sector activity hits 5-month high in September,...

The U.S. manufacturing sector recovered in September with activity growth hitting a five-month high, according to IHS Markit.

Marketsread more

Incoming ECB president Lagarde: Trade is 'the biggest hurdle' for...

For incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, the U.S.-China trade war is the biggest threat to the global economy.

Marketsread more

Samsung's $2,000 folding phone will launch in the US on Sept. 27...

Samsung said on Monday it will launch the Galaxy Fold in the US on Sept. 27. The launch was delayed from April after reviewers found it broke easily. Samsung says it has fixed...

Technologyread more

Holiday spending to increase 5% this year as millennials plan to...

The holidays are a critical time for many brands, accounting for as much as 30% of a retailers annual sales. Heading into the gift-giving season, shoppers are expected to...

Retailread more

Microsoft launches e-commerce tools as Amazon rivalry intensifies

Microsoft is looking for a new way to grab business from retailers as they fend off Amazon.

Technologyread more

Start-up Blend gives big banks `one tap' to fight Quicken's...

Banks have historically used armies of mortgage brokers to gather income and asset documents from prospective borrowers.

Financeread more

Amazon's 'Fleabag' and HBO's 'Game of Thrones' win top honors at...

On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.

Entertainmentread more
Markets

The trade war is weighing 'like a big, dark cloud' on the global economy, says Christine Lagarde

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Lagarde has run the International Monetary Fund since 2011 and was selected in July to replace Mario Draghi on Nov. 1.
  • She said the tariffs that the U.S. and China have slapped on each other's goods are set to shave 0.8% off global economic growth in 2020.
  • "I think trade — threat against trade at the moment — is the biggest hurdle for the global economy, yes, indeed," she added.
Chris Somodevilla | Getty Images

For incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, the U.S.-China trade war is the biggest threat to the global economy.

Lagarde, who has run the International Monetary Fund since 2011 and was selected in July to replace Mario Draghi from Nov. 1, said the tariffs that the U.S. and China have slapped on each other's goods are set to shave 0.8% off global economic growth in 2020.

"That's a massive number," Lagarde said in an interview with CNBC's Sara Eisen. "It's fewer jobs. It's less business going on. It's less investment. It's more uncertainty. It weighs like a big, dark cloud on the global economy."

"I think trade — threat against trade at the moment — is the biggest hurdle for the global economy, yes, indeed," she added.

Trade negotiators from the U.S. and China are set to resume principle-level trade talks next month in Washington. The tit-for-tat tariff threats in the past year and a half have roiled financial markets and sparked concerns about a global recession.

"The longer this lingers, the more uncertainty sinks in. And if you're an investor, if you're an enterprise, whether small, medium size or big, you're not going to invest, you're going to wait. You're going to sit and wonder where the supply chains are going to be organized," Lagarde said in the interview airing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Besides China, President Donald Trump has also threatened Europe and has accused Europe of protectionist measures. Most recently, after talks with EU leaders, Trump struck an upbeat tone on the prospects for a fair trade agreement without imposing threatened tariffs on car imports.

"Europe and the United States have been friends for decades and centuries, have often, you know, been on the same side of the battlefield and have rescued each other on many occasions," Lagarde said. "And I'm very grateful to the United States for that. It's not a relationship that should turn into any kind of trade war at all."

During her tenure at the IMF, Lagarde oversaw bailout programs for Greece, Portugal and Ireland during the sovereign debt crisis that peaked in 2001 and 2012.