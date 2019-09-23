IBM says it's open to working with Facebook on digital currency

Skip Navigation
Chinese theft of trade secrets on the rise, the US Justice...

Of all the cases of economic espionage charged by the DOJ's National Security Division since 2012, more than 80% of them implicated China.

World Politicsread more

SoftBank's Masa Son is in favor of ousting WeWork CEO Adam...

Removing Neumann is a difficult decision for Son, who has long believed in WeWork and Neumann's vision to quickly expand the company.

Technologyread more

Disney's Bob Iger on Twitter: 'The nastiness is extraordinary'

In his new memoir, "The Ride of a Lifetime," Iger explains why he decided against the deal to buy Twitter.

Technologyread more

The Trade Desk's new ad campaign pokes Google and Facebook in the...

Ad-tech company The Trade Desk is launching a campaign to show how it differs from tech giants like Google and Facebook.

Technologyread more

UBS sees 'potential for resolution' in the US-China trade talks...

"Whilst there is a big dispute at the moment, I think there's also potential for resolution," UBS chairman Axel Weber says of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Singapore Summitread more

Trump admits to discussing Biden in scrutinized talk with...

No quid pro quo, there was nothing," Trump said the call. "It was a perfect conversation."

Politicsread more

Amazon's 'Fleabag' and HBO's 'Game of Thrones' win top honors at...

On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.

Entertainmentread more

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of...

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...

Europe Marketsread more

New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay...

Cryptocurrency fans will hope the futures contracts, which are federally regulated, can provide some much-needed legitimacy to bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencyread more

How a 24-year-old making $230K in West Chicago, IL spends his...

"I have to give back to my parents, because they came here as immigrants to give us, their kids, a better life," Sanchez tells CNBC Make It. "I know all the sacrifice and pain...

Millennial Moneyread more

'Game of Thrones' ends run with outstanding drama award, 59 total...

Despite mixed fan and critic reactions to the final season of "Game of Thrones," the eight-season epic took home the top prize in the drama category at the Emmy Awards on...

Entertainmentread more

It will be a 'disaster' for Hong Kong if it loses status as...

There are alternative financial centers and investors can turn to Singapore, Tokyo or Shanghai if Hong Kong doesn't "shape up," says the founder and chairman of Citic Capital.

Singapore Summitread more
Tech

IBM says it's open to working with Facebook on digital currency

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • IBM exec says the firm is looking to foster "collaboration" across industries when it comes to blockchain.
  • He says it's important to distinguish between talk of cryptocurrencies and the "tokenization" of assets.
  • Companies like IBM have taken the principles behind cryptocurrencies to create their own blockchain solutions.
In this photo illustration, a visual representation of a cryptocurrency sits on display in front of a Facebook logo.
Chesnot | Getty Images

IBM is open to working with Facebook on its digital currency efforts, an executive at the company told CNBC.

Jason Kelley, IBM's general manager of blockchain services, said the firm was looking to foster "collaboration" across industries when it comes to a technology like blockchain.

"Blockchain is a team sport," he told CNBC on Monday. "Our clients are ready to work with (Facebook) and we're ready to work with all of them to bring it together."

Kelley said it was important to distinguish between talk of cryptocurrencies and the "tokenization" of assets, where everything from currencies to stocks can be issued on a digital ledger. He said a company like Facebook entering the fray helps to bring more legitimacy to the underlying technology.

Companies like IBM have taken the principles behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to create their own blockchain solutions that organize data across a distributed network of computers. The benefit of doing so, they argue, is that it creates more transparency around everything from banking to supply chain management.

Many have been quick to draw the distinction between the likes of bitcoin and Facebook's planned libra coin, which would be pegged to a basket of currencies like the dollar. The currency will be overseen by a Swiss consortium of companies that includes Facebook, Visa, Mastercard and Uber.

Kelley didn't say whether IBM was interested in joining the consortium, which is known as the Libra Association.

"We talk about libra and people say it's just another crypto," he said. "Set crypto aside and talk about tokenization, because that's what we're talking about."

But regulators have come down hard on the social media giant over its proposition, with European heavyweights France and Germany both threatening to block it from the EU. Facebook last week met with global central bankers to address their questions on libra.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.