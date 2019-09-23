Luxury 'bespoke' KitKat candy bar to be sold in the UK for up to $17 each

Nestle is launching what it describes as luxury, hand-crafted KitKats in the U.K. market, with the custom-made chocolate bars set to cost up to 14 pounds ($17.40) each.

The range, which will be sold at the "KitKat Chocolatory," includes several special edition flavors, including gin and tonic, cherry bakewell and earl grey, which will cost £7.50 each.

Customers will also be able to create their own bespoke candy bars for as much as £14, with almost 1,500 flavor combinations on offer. Custom-made "Create Your Break" KitKats will be eight-finger bars, which will offer a choice of milk, white, dark or ruby chocolate and three ingredients, such as salted caramel chunks and rose petals.

A standard four-finger bar retails in U.K. shops for around sixty pence.

Every KitKat sold in the "Chocolatory" will be individually made, with customizable packaging that will let customers have personalized names and messages printed on the front of the packs.

The premium KitKats will go on sale at 30 John Lewis department stores and the Chocolate Story in the city of York later this week, with the online store due to be rolled out in November.

"KitKat is our biggest brand, and this is the biggest news for KitKat since the introduction of the KitKat Chunky exactly 20 years ago," Rabia Khan, head of KitKat Chocolatory for Nestle U.K. and Ireland, said in a press release Monday.

KitKat's Chocolatory already has an international presence, with a boutique store in Melbourne, Australia, and several stores in Japan.

The KitKat candy bar is licensed under Hershey in the United States. Prior to being bought out by Nestle it was launched in September 1935 by the U.K. firm Rowntree.