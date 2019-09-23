New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin

Of all the cases of economic espionage charged by the DOJ's National Security Division since 2012, more than 80% of them implicated China.World Politicsread more
"Whilst there is a big dispute at the moment, I think there's also potential for resolution," UBS chairman Axel Weber says of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.World Economyread more
Cryptocurrency fans will hope the futures contracts, which are federally regulated, can provide some much-needed legitimacy to bitcoin.Cryptocurrencyread more
Despite mixed fan and critic reactions to the final season of "Game of Thrones," the eight-season epic took home the top prize in the drama category at the Emmy Awards on...Entertainmentread more
There are alternative financial centers and investors can turn to Singapore, Tokyo or Shanghai if Hong Kong doesn't "shape up," says the founder and chairman of Citic Capital.Asia Economyread more
The Kingdom and oil and gas industry have been slow to shore up defenses, raising red flags about the possibility of longer term fall-out in the region.Technologyread more
Tensions between South Korea and Japan may ultimately disrupt the high-end tech sectors, says Heenam Choi, CEO at South Korea's sovereign wealth fund.Traderead more
On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.Entertainmentread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security advisor said on Sunday that White House Asia policy adviser Matt Pottinger would become his top deputy.Politicsread more
Removing Neumann is a difficult decision for Son, who has long believed in WeWork and Neumann's vision to quickly expand the company.Technologyread more
Datadog went public on Thursday and instantly hit a $10 billion valuation, becoming the fourth cloud software debut to reach that level this year.Technologyread more
Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, launched its bitcoin futures contracts late Sunday, in a move aimed at enticing investors who have hesitated about trading the cryptocurrency.
The first trade in the new contracts was executed on ICE's futures exchange at 8:02 p.m. ET at a price of $10,115, Bakkt, the firm behind the contracts, said in a Twitter post. Bakkt is an ICE-backed venture which aims to make trading and paying with cryptocurrencies viable for retail and institutional investors alike.
The futures are physically deliverable, meaning they pay out in bitcoin upon settlement. That's different to ICE competitor CME Group, which introduced its own futures contracts for the digital currency in 2017 which paid out in cash. Physical settlement is used for other markets like bonds, oil, cattle and metals.
Cryptocurrency fans will hope ICE's bitcoin futures, which are federally regulated, can provide some much-needed legitimacy to an asset class that has been mired in controversy following illicit activity in the still nascent industry.
Bitcoin is also known for its wild volatility — for example, a late 2017 bubble which saw prices rise close to $20,000 burst the following year. Since then, the cryptocurrency has been on the rise this year, with experts attributing the price jump to big firms like ICE and Facebook, with its planned libra cryptocurrency, getting involved in the space.
Futures contracts, legal agreements to buy or sell a commodity at a certain price and time, are a way for investors to bet on whether the underlying asset's value will rise or fall. In the ICE's case, investors can trade in daily or monthly futures, according to its website.
Bakkt, which partnered with ICE to launch the derivatives, also counts Microsoft venture arm M12 and Boston Consulting Group as investors. The company teamed up with coffee chain Starbucks last year to allow people and institutions to buy, sell, store and send cryptocurrencies.
Attempts at launching bitcoin futures have been faced with problems in the past. Cboe Global Markets, which launched its own contracts in late 2017, said earlier this year that it would stop adding new ones. Meanwhile, U.S. firm LedgerX was forced to backtrack from a launch of physically settled bitcoin futures after a key markets regulator said it had "not yet been approved."
ICE's move was met with a mostly tepid reaction in spot markets, with bitcoin's price rising just 0.5% higher to about $9,950.