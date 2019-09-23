Apple reveals details of Oprah's exclusive new streaming show

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.Technologyread more
Oprah Winfrey is bringing her famed book club to Apple's new streaming subscription service.
The company announced on Monday that its partnering with Winfrey to launch "Oprah's Book Club," a new series on Apple TV+. Winfrey will interview selected authors throughout the series, with new episodes premiering every two months. Oprah's book club was previously teased at the Apple TV+ announcement in March of this year.
For the first installment of the book club, Winfrey has selected "The Water Dancer," by celebrated nonfiction author Ta-Nehisi Coates. The episode will premiere on Nov. 1, which is when Apple TV+ is set to launch.
As part of the move, Apple is also featuring Winfrey's "global book club" in the Apple Books app.
"Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "It's our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah's Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading."
This isn't the only partnership between Winfrey and Apple. Earlier this year, as part of Apple's Apple TV+ announcement, it revealed that Winfrey will release two documentaries on the service, one called "Toxic Labor" about workplace harassment, as well as a multi-part series about mental health with Prince Harry.
Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and will be available in 100 countries and regions at launch. Customers who buy a new Apple device will also get a free year of Apple TV+.