Start-up Blend gives big banks `one tap' home loans to compete with Quicken's Rocket Mortgage

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

WeWork's future comes down to Masayoshi Son vs. Adam Neumann

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.

Technologyread more

Investors wonder whether to trust this calm march back to near...

The next three weeks are among the rockiest, on a historical basis, of the entire calendar.

Trading Nationread more

Survey: People aren't as interested in iPhone 11 because they're...

An annual survey by Piper Jaffray finds iPhone that users willing to upgrade to newly released models declined from last year.

Technologyread more

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding 600,000...

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...

Europe Marketsread more

Fed's Williams: 'We were prepared' for the overnight funding jolt...

New York Fed President John Williams said Monday that the central bank acted quickly during last week's jolt to overnight lending markets and that the issue appears resolved...

The Fedread more

US manufacturing sector activity hits 5-month high in September,...

The U.S. manufacturing sector recovered in September with activity growth hitting a five-month high, according to IHS Markit.

Marketsread more

Incoming ECB president Lagarde: Trade is 'the biggest hurdle' for...

For incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, the U.S.-China trade war is the biggest threat to the global economy.

Marketsread more

Samsung's $2,000 folding phone will launch in the US on Sept. 27...

Samsung said on Monday it will launch the Galaxy Fold in the US on Sept. 27. The launch was delayed from April after reviewers found it broke easily. Samsung says it has fixed...

Technologyread more

Holiday spending to increase 5% this year as millennials plan to...

The holidays are a critical time for many brands, accounting for as much as 30% of a retailers annual sales. Heading into the gift-giving season, shoppers are expected to...

Retailread more

Microsoft launches e-commerce tools as Amazon rivalry intensifies

Microsoft is looking for a new way to grab business from retailers as they fend off Amazon.

Technologyread more

Start-up Blend gives big banks `one tap' to fight Quicken's...

Banks have historically used armies of mortgage brokers to gather income and asset documents from prospective borrowers.

Financeread more

Amazon's 'Fleabag' and HBO's 'Game of Thrones' win top honors at...

On Sunday, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best comedies, dramas, limited and variety series from the last year.

Entertainmentread more
Finance

Start-up Blend gives big banks `one tap' home loans to compete with Quicken's Rocket Mortgage

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • Blend, a Silicon Valley start-up, has condensed the mortgage preapproval process into as little as three minutes with its "one-tap" product, according to CEO Nima Ghamsari.
  • Blend's software uses what your financial institution already knows about you — your income and assets held at the lender — to almost immediately calculate how big a loan you can afford.
  • "This is bringing paradigms from other industries into this industry," Ghamsari says.
Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and chief executive officer of Blend, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 16, 2018.
Alex Flynn | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Banks that have lost ground as Quicken Loans became the biggest U.S. mortgage lender can now fight back with help from a Silicon Valley start-up.

Blend, a fintech firm that processes more than $2 billion in loans daily for banks, has simplified the once-paper-heavy process of getting vetted for a mortgage into what it calls a one-tap preapproval, according to CEO Nima Ghamsari.

Banks have historically used armies of mortgage brokers to gather income and asset documents from prospective borrowers, meaning that it could take days or weeks to get a preapproval letter. Quicken Loans and its Rocket Mortgage brand, which advertises mortgage approvals in as little as eight minutes, has steadily gained share after the financial crisis, becoming the biggest U.S. residential mortgage lender in 2017.

Using Blend's technology, U.S. Bank had previously shortened the preapproval process to under 30 minutes, according to Tom Wind, executive vice president of consumer lending. Now, as one of the first users of Blend's one tap, that process has been condensed to about three minutes, Wind said.

Blend's software uses what your financial institution already knows about you — your income and assets held at the lender — to almost immediately calculate how big a loan you can afford, according to a demo provided to CNBC.

After scrolling through a few options on the bank's mobile app or website, like the type of residence and the term of the loan, a preapproval letter takes just a few clicks to generate. That could give prospective buyers an edge when home shopping.

The product takes innovations in online shopping to the world of mortgages, Ghamsari said.

"It'd be weird if I went to Amazon and I had to apply to see a list of products that I could afford," he said. "This is bringing paradigms from other industries into this industry. There's no form to fill out, we're bringing all the pieces needed to get it to work for mortgages, which was extremely complicated and a ton of work to do."

Blend, which has 170 banks and credit unions as clients including giants like Wells Fargo, was founded in 2012 and is backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners.