'Howdy, Modi!' Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for India's leader

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump hold hands on stage during the Howdy Modi Community Summit in Texas, U.S., on September 22, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage and showered each other with praise on Sunday at a "Howdy, Modi!" rally attended by upward of 50,000 people, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader on American soil.

Trump, calling the gathering a "profoundly historic event," was greeted with a standing ovation by the Indian-American crowd and his speech was interrupted several times by roars of approval.

The U.S. leader hailed the India-U.S. relationship and the Indian-American community as he reached out to an ethnic group that voted overwhelmingly against him in 2016.

"You uphold our values, you uplift our communities and you are truly proud to be American and we are truly proud to have you as Americans," Trump the crowd.

Modi began his talk inside the NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans football team, with a loud, "Howdy my friends!"

In his remarks delivered in Hindi, Modi said that he was "impatient to take the country to new heights" and that "today the buzz word in India is development."

The event has given Modi, a nationalist facing international criticism over a recent crackdown in disputed Kashmir, a chance to energize his relationship with Indian-Americans who are active political supporters.