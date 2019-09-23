Trump surprised when Mnuchin says he asked China trade delegation to cancel farm tour

President Donald Trump was clearly surprised Monday — and asked "why?" — when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. officials had asked members of China's trade delegation to cancel a scheduled farm tour in the United States.

American stock market indices plunged Friday on the news of the cancellation of a planned visit with farmers in Bozeman, Montana, and Omaha, Nebraska, after the Chinese delegation concluded trade talks in Washington.

Trump was asked Monday how the cancellation could affect trade talks with China. The question came from a reporter during a bilateral meeting at the United Nations between Trump, other administration officials and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

"That was actually at our request they delayed that," Mnuchin said.

"They're going to reschedule that at a different time. The timing didn't work," Mnuchin said of the Chinese visit.

Trump then asked Mnuchin, "Why was that our request, just out of curiosity?"

The president asked the question with a chuckle that seemed to indicate displeasure — or unease — more than humor.

Mnuchin started to answer, "We didn't want confusion around the trade [talks]."

Trump quickly cut in, "Yeah, but I want them to buy farm products."

Mnuchin then responded, "There was no confusion, we want them to buy agriculture. They've committed to buy agriculture."

Trump has a history of contradicting Mnuchin in public about various issues, including on alleged currency manipulation by China, linking security concerns about the technology company Huawei with trade talks with China, and on setting conditions for negotiations with Iran.