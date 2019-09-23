US Army soldier arrested after talking about bombing news network, attacking leftist groups, fighting in Ukraine with far-right group

A United States Army solider has been arrested after talking about bombing a major American news network, attacking leftist groups, and traveling to Ukraine to fight with a far-right paramilitary group, authorities announced after charging him Monday with sending over social media instructions for building bombs.

The solider, Jarrett William Smith, 24, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction, the Department of Justice said.

Smith, a private first class who joined the Army two years ago, "said on Facebook he was interested in traveling to the Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group called the Azov Batallion," according to the DOJ.

During a Facebook chat, Smith allegedly offered to teach other Facebook users how to make cellphone explosive devices "in the style of the Afghans," officials said.

"Oh yeah, I got knowledge of IEDs for days," Smith allegedly wrote.

He also explained in a chat how to create an explosive substance using the heads of matches, according to a criminal complaint.

"On Aug. 19, 2019, Smith told an undercover investigator he was looking for 'radicals' like himself," the DOJ said in a press release. "Smith talked about killing members of Antifa and destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station."

Two days later, in an online chat with a confidential source, "Smith told the [source] that the headquarters of a major American news network would be a suggested target, utilizing a vehicle bomg," the criminal complaint said.

On Friday, a day before his arrest, Smith shared with an undercover FBI agent "very specific instructions" on how to build an explosive device.

Smith faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.