Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Netflix, Disney, Snap, Wynn & more

Pivotal said even though it was remaining long term bullish, it was lowering its target price on Netflix on growing competition among other things.

"In the end we remain long term bulls on the NFLX story and still think they win the global OTT race and ultimately generate substantial profitability. Our new forecasts imply they are going to respond to content cost acceleration by revving up their own content spend that will allow them to maintain their subscriber growth while pushing back profitability materially. In the end our view is that very few players can (or will) keep up with these spend levels and that ultimately this will be a 2-horse race (NFLX and Disney) where both horses can win, with Amazon on the periphery and there is a reasonable shot that AT&T will screw up HBO as a competitor."