Biden will say Congress should impeach Trump if president stonewalls on Ukraine controversy

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to say Tuesday that Congress has no other choice but to impeach President Donald Trump if Trump stonewalls Congress in a widening controversy over the president's alleged pressuring of Ukraine in connection with Biden.
Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is set to speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the heels of reports that Trump held up military aid to Ukraine shortly before a phone call with that country's president, during which Trump talked about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
"He's going to make the point that Trump's latest abuses are on top of all of his prior abuses," Biden's campaign spokesman said in a message to CNBC.
"He's going to call on Trump to comply with all of Congress' outstanding, lawful requests for information — in the Ukraine matter, and in the other investigations — and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach," the spokesman said.
Trump denies that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens during their July call.
But Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have both urged Ukraine to conduct such a probe. They have suggested that Joe Biden himself improperly pressured that country's leaders in 2016 to fire Viktor Shokin, a prosecutor there, because of concern that Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Ukraine natural gas company whose board Hunter Biden served on.
Biden has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. And reports have noted that his pressure to remove Shokin came after European countries had also urged Ukraine's leaders to oust the prosecutor because of concerns he was not doing enough to crack down on corruption in Ukraine.
Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that a probe into Burisma had been dormant for more than a year at the time that Biden called for Shokin to be removed from office.
Meanwhile Tuesday, a growing number of Democrats in the House of Representatives are either calling for Trump to be impeached or are favoring moves that could lead to impeachment.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 163 Democrats out of a total of 235 in the House had come out in favor of such moves.
More than a dozen Democrats had newly expressed their support for that effort since reports about Trump's July phone call with Zelensky.
Trump earlier Thursday confirmed reports that he had blocked the release of $400 million in aid to Ukraine but said he did so in order to get European countries to contribute to the aid package.