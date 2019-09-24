Biden will say Congress should impeach Trump if president stonewalls on Ukraine controversy

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks at the UnidosUS Annual Conference, in San Diego, California, August 5, 2019.

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to say Tuesday that Congress has no other choice but to impeach President Donald Trump if Trump stonewalls Congress in a widening controversy over the president's alleged pressuring of Ukraine in connection with Biden.

Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is set to speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the heels of reports that Trump held up military aid to Ukraine shortly before a phone call with that country's president, during which Trump talked about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

"He's going to make the point that Trump's latest abuses are on top of all of his prior abuses," Biden's campaign spokesman said in a message to CNBC.

"He's going to call on Trump to comply with all of Congress' outstanding, lawful requests for information — in the Ukraine matter, and in the other investigations — and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach," the spokesman said.