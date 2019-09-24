US and China are not heading into a 'cold war,' says BNP Paribas chairman

The U.S. and China are not heading into a "cold war" even though trade tensions have escalated, said Jean Lemierre, chairman of France's largest lender, BNP Paribas.

"I do not believe it's the beginning of a cold war. First, because I have been trained at the time of the Cold War, I know what it is — and this is not what I see today," he told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the Singapore Summit on Saturday.

"Yes, there are tensions, there are frictions, but I think everybody has understood the benefit of cooperation, if not globalization," said Lemierre.

The U.S. and China have been embroiled in a trade dispute for more than a year and both sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods. Despite numerous rounds of negotiations, there has been no breakthrough.

Last week, a Chinese trade delegation was in Washington for another round of talks ahead of high-level meetings in October. But that meeting was cut short when Chinese negotiators cancelled a visit to the farms in Nebraska.