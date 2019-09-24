EU court rules on Starbucks and Fiat tax breaks

EU Commissioner of Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during an interview to AFP at the European Commission in Brussels on May 3, 2019.

Fiat will have to repay up to 30 million euros back in taxes, Europe's second highest court ruled Tuesday.

In a separate case, the European general court decided that Starbucks did not have to repay a similar amount in taxes.

This comes after the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said in 2015 that both companies had received illegal tax benefits, provided by Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

CNBC reached out to Starbucks and Fiat but a comment was not immediately available.